After exiting the Champions League on Tuesday, all of Liverpool’s attention turned directly to their Carabao Cup final with Newcastle United at the weekend – but fans, after their 2-1 loss in the capital, have lost faith in two players in particular.

It was Dan Burn who rose the highest in Liverpool’s 18-yard box on the stroke of the half-time interval, thus giving the Magpies the advantage. With a roaring sense of inevitability behind it, Alexander Isak then volleyed home past Caoimhin Kelleher in the 53rd minute.

In the final stages of the affair, Liverpool substitute Federico Chiesa took his goal incredibly well – but it turned out to be merely a consolation as Newcastle ran out triumphant, bringing their 70-year trophy drought to an unforgettable finish in London.

Related Why Liverpool Weren’t Awarded a Penalty vs Newcastle For Kieran Trippier Handball The EFL communications have released a statement to inform fans why Liverpool were denied a penalty.

While, in truth, there are very few Liverpool players who managed to cover themselves in glory, there are two players in particular who have received the majority of the flak – and that’s Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who made up half of their side’s attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the time of writing, Jota and Diaz have notched 101 goals and 40 assists in a combined 313 appearances for Liverpool.

Jota was trusted in the solitary centre-forward berth while Diaz, widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, was stationed off the left, but neither enjoyed a fruitful afternoon as they scuppered their chance of lifting silverware.

In his 57-minute outing, before being replaced by Darwin Nunez, Jota failed to fashion a single shot, missed one big chance and was successful in 0% (0/1) of his dribbles. In fact, Burn and Fabian Schar were both relatively comfortable throughout.

Close

He won just two of five (40%) of his duels and was, typically, second-best to every loose ball. The biggest concern of it all, however, is that he enjoyed just 16 touches.

Usually a persistent threat on the flank, Diaz was just not at the races – and he, too, missed one big chance in his 74 minutes on the pitch. Successful in just 33% (1/3) of his dribble attempts and having lost possession on six occasions, he was substituted in favour of Harvey Elliott with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the general consensus is that the duo, who earn a combined £195,000-per-week at Anfield, are deemed surplus to requirements after not showing the necessary levels to play for a silverware-chasing club.

Straight to the point, one fan suggested that neither forward have a future at the club. “Diaz and Jota are finished at this club.” Another said: “Anyone else tired of watching Jota and Diaz?”

In terms of the upcoming summer transfer window, another supporter insisted that it will be the perfect time for Slot – and the club’s boardroom bosses – to sell up and, potentially, maximise their profits off the back of a Premier League trophy.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota must leave this club in the summer. Both are nowhere near good enough for this level.

A final fan concluded by suggesting that playing both Jota and Diaz in the same team rids any sort of semblance among Liverpool’s usually threatening forward line. “Bro, when will Slot know what you can’t play Jota and Diaz?”

All statistics per Sofascore - correct as of 16/03/25