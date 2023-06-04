Liverpool fans will not be happy to see Fabio Carvalho leave the club this summer with a loan move back to Fulham making the most sense for both parties, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Carvalho made only four starts in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals, and will need to find regular football next season if he is to reach his considerable potential as a player.

Liverpool news - Fabio Carvalho

The 20-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder arrived at Anfield on a free transfer last summer, hot property after scoring 10 goals in 36 Championship games during Fulham's title-winning promotion campaign. Carvalho was also named to the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Given Jurgen Klopp's fairly rigid 4-3-3 system and the amount of attacking options he possesses at Liverpool, however, Carvalho has had few opportunities to impress in the first team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig have had an opening bid for Carvalho turned down by Liverpool, as the Reds 'don't want the player to leave on a permanent deal.'

Romano does indicate that there might be a chance for Leipzig to sign the player with a buyback clause - allowing Liverpool to purchase Carvalho back should he impress with more game-time in the Bundesliga.

What has Jones said about Carvalho and Liverpool?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If he was to go out on loan in the Premier League, the most sensible thing to do is to loan him to a club that has already been able to get the best out of him, which would be Fulham.

"Unless they want him to play a different position, in which case they'll have to be open to the possibility of other things, but I don't think Liverpool fans will be happy to see Fabio Carvalho leave permanently and that's something that will be really interesting to see."

What would be the best move for Carvalho and Liverpool?

Jones' suggestion of a loan move back to Fulham is certainly an attractive one. It would be easy enough to see Carvalho finding himself a regular first team player on the left side or as a number 10 in Marco Silva's 4-2-3-1, with the ageing (albeit still impressive) Willian and Tom Cairney occupying those positions towards the end of the season.

Another club needing attacking midfielders, Brentford, would also be a fantastic loan destination given the football they play under Thomas Frank, particularly as they find themselves without Ivan Toney for the first half of next season.