The sound of a stadium full of football fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in unison has become one of the more awe-inspiring elements of the modern day game. The anthemic song has been adopted by a variety of clubs and always makes for an incredible atmosphere when it is belted out by supporters prior to a match.

The song is most closely associated with Liverpool Football Club and the passionate fans sitting in The Kop have produced some of the most spine-tingling renditions of the rousing tune, particularly on big European nights. But how did the 1945 show tune become synonymous with the Merseyside team?

How You'll Never Walk Alone Became Liverpool's Anthem

The song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘Carousel’, but the version that has been adopted by Liverpool fans is the 1963 cover version by Gerry and the Pacemakers. The cover became a huge success for the Liverpudlian band and reached number one in the UK Singles Chart, where it stayed for four consecutive weeks.

The chart-topping song quickly gained popularity within the Liverpool community and became the Reds’ football anthem shortly thereafter. According to folklore, Gerry Marsden (lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers) gave then Liverpool manager Bill Shankly a copy of the single during a pre-season trip in 1963, with the legendary manager said to have been “in awe” of the song.

Since then, the song has been played prior to every Liverpool home game at Anfield, with the club also eventually adding “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to its coat of arms and using the phrase as an official motto. The sea of red scarves raised by Liverpool fans in The Kop as they blast out their anthem pre-game has become one of the most iconic images in the sport.

The Hillsborough Disaster

Since the horrendous Hillsborough disaster in 1989 in which 97 football fans tragically lost their lives, the song has taken on a deeper meaning for fans of Liverpool Football Club. Sports broadcaster Peter Jones witnessed the tragedy from the commentator’s box on that fateful day and spoke emotionally at the memorial service, where he recited the lyrics to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which was then sung by a cathedral choir.

After the original coroner’s inquest ruled that the deaths were accidental, families of the deceased and others that were closely associated with the tragedy campaigned tirelessly to overturn the verdict. Eventually, in 2016, a new verdict was reached which declared that the victims were unlawfully killed due to gross negligence by police and ambulance services, who failed to fulfil their duty of care on that day.

Throughout the 25-year process, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ became an anthem for the campaigners. The song represented a symbol of hope and defiance in the face of adversity for the people involved and developed a deep-rooted and profound connection between the song and the Liverpool supporters.

'You'll Never Walk Alone' lyrics When you walk through a storm Hold your head up high And don't be afraid of the dark At the end of a storm There's a golden sky And the sweet silver song of a lark Walk on through the wind Walk on through the rain For your dreams be tossed and blown Walk on, walk on With hope in your heart And you'll never walk alone You'll never walk alone Walk on, walk on With hope in your heart And you'll never walk alone You'll never walk alone

Shortly after Liverpool began using the Gerry and the Pacemakers song as their anthem, Scottish outfit Celtic adopted the song as their own. It is believed this began after Celtic played Liverpool at Anfield in a European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final in 1966. Since then, the song has been sung by supporters at Celtic Park prior to European games.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund adopted the song in the mid-1990s after local Dortmund band Pur Harmony released their own cover of the song in 1996. The band, who are also fans of the club, gave their recorded version to the stadium announcer to play before games and the song has since become a popular anthem for the German club.

The reach of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in football extends all around the globe and is sung by numerous sets of supporters all over the world. The song is particularly popular in Europe and is sung by the likes of Feyenoord fans in the Netherlands, but is also as far-reaching as Japan, where it has become an anthem for FC Tokyo.