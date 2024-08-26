Key Takeaways The ratings for Liverpool players on EA FC 25 have been leaked on social media.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are the highest rated players in the team.

Alexis Mac Allister has received a significant upgrade while Darwin Nunez sits at the bottom of the Reds' attacking options.

With the release of the new EA FC video game just right around the corner, the ratings for all of Arne Slot's Liverpool squad have been revealed online. The Reds had an impressive final season under Jurgen Klopp, returning to the top four while also walking away with the Carabao Cup after an extra-time victory over Chelsea.

Slot's arrival at Anfield has been followed by two victories in the Premier League so far this season, with his side taking advantage of their easier opening fixtures to lay down the foundations of a potential title challenge. While that may not come to fruition in real life, the strength of the Liverpool squad's ratings on the annual video game, which is set to be released on the 27th September, means that players will be able to mount a successful title charge of their own in their career modes.

Related Why Liverpool’s Badge Has Changed Ahead of 2024/25 Season The iconic badge that was released in 1992 is taking a step back.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson looks set to be named the highest rated goalkeeper

Given his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it is no surprise to see that Brazilian shotstopper Alisson is set to be named as the highest rated Premier League 'keeper once again, as the former Roma man keeps hold of his 89 rating from last season. It appears that many of the 31-year-old's key attributes are set to remain the same. Meanwhile, his understudy, Caoimhin Kelleher, is set to receive a 77 rating.

Alisson will share the top spot when it comes to the Liverpool squad ratings, with Virgil van Dijk also seeing his overall stay the same from last season. Trent Alexander-Arnold may not be a Liverpool player come the next version of the game, with the club still needing to resolve a contract extension, but for now he stays as the second-highest Reds defender, with a rating of 86 just one above his good friend Andy Robertson. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez also break into the 80s while the remainder of Liverpool's defence stay at 79 or below.

Liverpool Defenders EA FC 25 Ratings Player Rating Alisson 89 Virgil van Dijk 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 Andy Robertson 85 Ibrahima Konate 83 Joe Gomez 80 Kostas Tsimikas 77 Caoimhin Kelleher 77 Conor Bradley 75 Jarell Quansah 75

Related Saudi Suitors 'May Come Calling' for £67m Liverpool Star Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could be the subject of fresh Saudi Arabian interest in 2025

Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister set for major upgrade

One of the biggest gainers among the Liverpool squad is World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who is set to jump up by four from his rating of 82 at the start of last year. According to the leaked images, the Argentinian has been handed an 86 rating, making him the highest ranked midfielder in the entire squad.

It is less good news for his teammate Dominik Szoboszlai. While the duo were level 12 months ago, the Hungarian is set to receive a slight downgrade, dropping to 81. This leaves the former RB Leipzig man only slightly above Wataru Endo, while also sitting below other members of the Liverpool squad who featured less frequently than him last campaign.

Japanese defensive midfielder Endo is the third and final player to secure an overall of 80 or above, with the remainder of Liverpool's young members of the engine room still having room to grow in years to come. The lack of impressive ratings in this area of the pitch highlights why another central player was the priority for the Reds this summer.

Liverpool Midfielders EA FC 25 Ratings Player Rating Alexis Mac Allister 86 Dominik Szoboszlai 81 Wataru Endo 80 Curtis Jones 79 Harvey Elliott 78 Ryan Gravenberch 78

Related £98m Liverpool Duo Set to Show Best Form Under Arne Slot After Brentford Masterclass Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai put in top performances against Brentford as Liverpool continued their strong start to the 2024/25 season.

Attackers

Liverpool remain stacked in the forward line

Given the strength in depth that Arne Slot has on paper in the final third of the pitch, it comes as little shock to see that this is where the ratings for the Liverpool players are the strongest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool scored the third most goals in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season (86).

Mohamed Salah, as expected, leads the way, with the Egyptian joining Alisson and Van Dijk on an 89 rating. Even in his thirties, Salah remains one of the best players in the division and has already found the net in his opening two league games of the season. Behind him is Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, both of whom have started the season up top with Salah and have also managed to find themselves in rich veins of form.

Cody Gakpo has perhaps benefitted from a strong Euro 2024 tournament to stay at an 83 rating despite being inconsistent for his club last season. Darwin Nunez also retains his score of 82 from the previous years game, making him the lowest rated senior attacker in the entire squad.