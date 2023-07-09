Liverpool’s potential signing of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde would be a “brilliant” addition for the Anfield outfit this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has already taken steps to revamp his options in midfield this summer, and the Reds may not yet be finished in the market.

Liverpool transfer news – Federico Valverde

According to Nacional (via the Liverpool Echo), Liverpool are chasing the signature of Valverde and have upped their efforts to prise him away from Real Madrid this summer.

The same publication claims that the Reds have launched a subsequent bid worth in the region of £77m to try and secure the South American’s services.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT signing Valverde would be a surprise, given he is one of Real Madrid’s more consistent options at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, the Echo reports that names such as Romeo Lavia and Ryan Gravenberch have featured on the Merseyside outfit’s shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Klopp has already gone some way to refreshing his options in the centre of the park after welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield in a deal worth £35m.

Liverpool have also signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m after Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the club at the end of their contracts last month.

And Jones would be “bowled over” if Liverpool could secure the signing of Valverde and finds it “unreal” to think this is a possibility.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Valverde?

Speaking about Liverpool’s interest in Valverde, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'll be bowled over if they could achieve a signing like that because it is unreal to think it's possible.

“It would be brilliant for them if it could happen. But I have an air of caution when considering their prospects.”

Would Valverde be a good signing for Liverpool?

Valverde would be an excellent addition at Anfield, having already proven he is a capable performer on the biggest stage for several seasons at the Bernabeu.

The 49-cap Uruguay international made 56 club appearances last season, hitting the back of the net 12 times whilst providing seven assists, showing that he can be a creative presence in the middle of the park.

And the 24-year-old’s impressive displays in La Liga last term ranked him as the fourth-best-performing player in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, having achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.08.

The 6 foot star also compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals (0.23) and top 9% for progressive carries per 90 minutes (2.93) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Having won a Champions League winners medal on top of two La Liga triumphs during his time at the Bernabeu, Valverde would arrive at Anfield with a wealth of experience in winning some of Europe’s top competitions.

Therefore, his signing would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s side as he looks to get the Reds competing for major honours again.