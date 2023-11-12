Highlights Liverpool may be considering giving up on Fabio Carvalho after a disappointing loan spell at RB Leipzig.

Carvalho's Liverpool career is looking uncertain, especially with the impact of midfield signings on the squad.

Carvalho's lack of game time and struggles at both Liverpool and RB Leipzig suggest he may need to lower his expectations in elite-level football.

Liverpool could be about to give up on summer 2022 signing Fabio Carvalho after a string of disappointing showings while on loan at RB Leipzig, with suggestions from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth that Jurgen Klopp isn't best pleased with the situation.

Carvalho arrived at the club last summer, but was shipped out on loan ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, joining Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. But having failed to impress so far while in Germany, there is worrying talk about Carvalho's Liverpool career already looking dead in the water.

Add into the mix the impact Liverpool's midfield recruitment from the summer has had on the squad and it's looking unlikely Carvalho will be able to carve out a space in the side.

Not so Fab-ulous showings from Liverpool man Carvalho

Arriving at Anfield with plenty of promise following a successful stint with Championship winners Fulham, Carvalho joined Liverpool at the end of his Craven Cottage contract, with the Reds only ordered to pay the capital club compensation for the attacker's signature.

Things wouldn't exactly go to plan for the £40,000-per-week earner during his first season at Anfield, with Carvalho notching up just 22 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit. A pitiful return, not least because the majority of those outings came via the substitutes' bench, where Carvalho spent the lion's share of his time at the club.

No doubt frustrated by his opportunity for the 19-time English champions, Carvalho agreed on the loan move to RB Leipzig at the beginning of the season, but things haven't gone any better for the 21-year-old. Of the East German outfit's first 17 matches of the season, the former Fulham man saw the pitch in just 10 of them, while being named in the starting-11 just once.

Less than ideal, it's lead to suggestions Carvalho might have to rethink his options upon returning to Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

Recognising that Carvalho has now struggled at the last two clubs he's been at, Sky Sports reporter Sheth hinted that the forward might have to lower his expectations, should elite-level football prove a step too big for him. That's because it doesn't look as if Carvalho will wriggle his way back into the Liverpool senior side, such has been the calamity of his loan move to Leipzig:

“He is a young player though and he's come from the Championship effectively when he moved from Fulham. So it's a difficult situation that he's in just now, but of course, the lack of game time that he's getting with RB Leipzig hasn't helped him for his development and also trying to knock on the door for Klopp as he can point to look what I'm doing at RB Leipzig. And crucially, I think as well, it just feels like Liverpool are moving on as well.”

Liverpool attacker feud continues to rumble on

One of the reasons why Carvalho was brought into the club back in the summer of 2022 was because long-time Liverpool servant Sadio Mane was granted permission to leave, eventually signing for Bayern Munich as part of a £27.5 million deal. Unbeknown to many at the time, a rift had formed between Mane and fellow star attacker Mohamed Salah, with the two having partaken in plenty of verbal exchanges down the years.

But now, in a section of Roberto Firmino's new book, the Brazil international reveals behind-the-scenes insight into Mane and Salah's relationship, hinting that it was frosty for the majority of his time there. On the duo, Firmino said they were rarely spotted speaking to each other, revealing they both 'kept themselves to themselves'.

Of course, the Liverpool hierarchy split that feud in two when they sold Mane to Bayern Munich, with Salah instead being handed the club's most expensive contract of all time. But there is a hunch that Liverpool could be about to lose their Egyptian King as well.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 310 Goals 188 Assists 83 Yellow cards 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt

That's because interest from Saudi Arabia isn't believed to be dying down, following a drawn-out summer transfer saga which saw Al-Ittihad bid a nine-figure sum for his signature. The Saudi Pro League's director of football, Michael Emenalo, was recently quoted as saying 'Mo is welcome at any time' to German outlet TZ.

It indicates that the Saudis aren't ready to give up on signing the Premier League star, and with the January transfer window just around the corner, all eyes are on Liverpool's position regarding the deal. One would assume selling Salah in the winter window is a non-starter, but if the offer proves too good to turn down, there's every chance they might be tempted into a sale.