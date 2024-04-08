Highlights Liverpool players left disappointed after draw at Old Trafford, with a point feeling like a defeat.

Dropping to second place, the Reds need to be perfect in the run-in to keep their title hopes alive.

Manchester City and Arsenal both won on Saturday, heaping pressure on Liverpool.

Liverpool arrived at Manchester United on the weekend hoping to come away with three points as they continue to push for the Premier League title, but they could only manage a draw at Old Trafford. The Athletic journalist James Pearce has now described what he saw from Jurgen Klopp's players at full-time to suggest that they weren't happy with a point.

Although a draw away at United isn't the worst of results considering the Red Devils defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup a few weeks ago, dropping points in the final few weeks could be a disaster as they battle with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table.

A draw may have felt like a defeat for Klopp's side, especially with United struggling to create too many chances, and the Liverpool players looked dejected after the full-time whistle.

Liverpool Players Left Disappointed

Manchester City and Arsenal both secured three points on Saturday which heaped the pressure on Liverpool heading into their clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Reds have now dropped into second place after their 2-2 draw in Manchester, where Mohamed Salah scored a late penalty to equalise after Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Harvey Elliot in the area.

Speaking after the game, The Athletic reporter Pearce explained what he saw from the Liverpool players after the final whistle, and the body language among the squad was worrying...

"It wasn't a defeat, they ended up walking away with a hard-earned point after Mohamed Salah's late penalty. But, you looked at the body language at the final whistle, and the disappointment was writ large on the faces of Jurgen Klopp's players. They knew that for the title to remain in Liverpool's hands, they had to be perfect in this run-in, and they've slipped up."

Manchester United v Liverpool stats Stats Man Utd Liverpool Possession 38% 62% Shots 9 28 Expected goals 0.70 3.67 Big chances 1 7 Accurate passes 278 486 Game played on 07/04/2024

Although the Merseyside outfit are still in the fight to lift the title, it's no longer in their hands with Arsenal climbing into first place. A victory at Old Trafford would have seen Klopp's side in the driving seat, but they will now be playing catch up with the Gunners unlikely to drop too many points before the end of the campaign.

Thiago Motta Could be an Option for Liverpool

It's an important few months for the Reds

While Klopp focuses on getting the results on the pitch over the next few months, the likes of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will be working in the background to try and find the ideal replacement for the German manager. It won't be an easy task, as finding a coach capable of replicating the success Klopp has brought will be nearly impossible.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Bologna manager Thiago Motta can't be discounted, and the Reds are likely to interview multiple candidates for the job. The Merseyside club won't be in a rush as they must ensure they get the next appointment right.

