Liverpool are firm admirers of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and could hijack Manchester United’s plans to pursue the Englishman in 2025, according to MailOnline.

The Anfield hierarchy could reportedly make a move for Branthwaite as soon as January, offering Everton a fee closer to their £70m-plus valuation of the 22-year-old.

Despite multiple efforts from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, the Toffees held firm to their demands, rebuffing two offers from Old Trafford, the final one reaching £50m.

United then turned their attention to acquiring both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, seemingly ending their pursuit of Branthwaite for the time being.

However, fresh reports have claimed that the club’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has earmarked the 22-year-old as a top target in 2025, months after failing to reach an agreement over his exit fee with the Toffees.

Branthwaite himself was reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford last summer and had already given the green light to join Erik ten Hag’s backline, but now Liverpool appear poised to offer competition for the promising defender’s signature.

Liverpool Eye Jarrad Branthwaite

Could launch January pursuit

According to MailOnline, Branthwaite is unlikely to sign a new extension with Everton despite the takeover at Goodison Park, with his current deal set to run out in June 2027.

The Toffees are unable to match the £160,000-a-week salary that Manchester United were prepared to pay the 22-year-old had he moved to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Branthwaite made his return to Premier League action on Saturday, helping Everton secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. He missed the start of the season after undergoing minor groin surgery.

The English defender’s return coincided with Everton’s first league win of the campaign, as Branthwaite played the full 90 minutes alongside James Tarkowski at centre-back.

Everton fans will be hoping his swift return to action proves vital for the Toffees' survival in the Premier League once more, after his defensive heroics last season helped Sean Dyche’s side narrowly avoid relegation.

Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 35 Goals 3 Ball recoveries per 90 5.23 Tackles per 90 1.91 Interceptions per 90 1.44 Pass completion 79.8%

The weekend win saw Everton climb up the table to 16th, having amassed four points from six games. Dyche's men face Newcastle on Saturday in their final test before the October international break.

Premier League Trio Eye Robinson

Fulham ace wanted by Liverpool and Man United

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is attracting serious interest ahead of the January transfer window, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea all keen on the American left-back’s services, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Premier League trio are admirers of the 27-year-old, who has been a key figure in Marco Silva’s squad in recent years, making 157 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in 2020.

Robinson has registered two assists in the first three Premier League games of the 2024/25 season and has played every minute of the campaign so far.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-24.