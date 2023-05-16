Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier in the season that the Liverpool club legend Roberto Firmino would be leaving Anfield in search of a new challenge at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

The forward will be missed by Jurgen Klopp's team as fans showed their appreciation for the Brazilian with a 20-minute rendition of "Si Senor" in the club's 3-0 win away to Leicester City.

Now, with Firmino still very much a top talent, it will be interesting to see which league and what club he will end up in this summer.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding where Roberto Firmino will be playing his football next season.

From La Liga giants to unknown MLS outfits, here are five clubs Roberto Firmino could join from Liverpool this summer.

1 Barcelona, La Liga

The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona have already agreed upon a deal to bring Roberto Firmino to the Camp Nou this summer.

Nevertheless, no official announcement has been made from Barcelona or Liverpool over the proposed deal, leaving the Brazilian's future still very much up in the air.

Firmino's contract with Liverpool comes to an end in June, so it could be very possible that the Catalan giants are waiting for this to happen before announcing anything.

2 Real Madrid, La Liga

Spanish news outlet El Nacional have claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is aware of Firmino's contract situation and could look to convince the Brazilian of a move to Madrid.

The publication reports that there are not many strikers Madrid can sign this summer due to their price and lack of experience, making Firmino an attractive proposition as a cheap and talented forward.

Firmino could be used as the perfect backup to Karim Benzema in the star-studded Madrid squad, and it's a move that could very well happen.

3 St Louis City, MLS

The Athletic journalist and MLS insider Tom Bogert claimed that St Louis City are very much interested in bringing Firmino to the United States.

Firmino could follow the likes of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale in making the switch to the MLS.

The move would see the forward link-up with his former Hoffenheim member of staff Lutz Pfannenstiel, who is now the sporting director of St Louis City.

4 LAFC, MLS

Bogert then went on to claim that he had heard "whispers" that LAFC were considering a move for Firmino this summer.

LAFC have signed the likes of Gareth Bale and Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini, offering the attractive package of living and playing football in Los Angeles, California.

Many fans will argue that Firmino is still more than capable of mixing it with the best in Europe, so a move to the MLS could be slightly premature.

5 Inter Milan, Serie A

Football Insider reported that the Italian giants Inter Milan are interested in bringing Firmino to the San Siro next season after he announced he will be leaving Anfield.

Firmino's style of play would be well suited to the Italian top flight, and it wouldn't be shocking to see a few big names from Italy trying to tempt the Brazilian to their shores this summer.

Current Inter striker Edin Dzeko is entering the twilight of his career and is 6 years older than the 31-year-old Firmino, which could make the move even more enticing for the Italians.