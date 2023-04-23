Steven Gerrard's son, Lio, was a mascot for Liverpool's game against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, and his mannerisms have got everyone saying the same thing.

Gerrard was renowned for his dominative aura during his Liverpool playing days and was known to strut around Anfield with a certain swagger about him.

And judging by Lio's body language as he walked out to a packed stadium on Saturday, this personality trait runs in the family.

Lio was invited to walk out hand in hand with Reds star Mohamed Salah and it was as if he'd done it every week.

Steven Gerrard's son goes viral

As Lio walked out, he let go of Salah's hands and marched onto the field with his hands on his hips.

A clip of the moment was soon shared widely on social media and has now been shared more than 1000 times.

"Lio Gerrard walking out with Salah with his hands on his hips, like he owns the gaff," the caption read.

"That's so Gerrard," the Twitter user later added.

In fact, the resemblance was so uncanny that fans even replied with images of the former Liverpool skipper doing the exact same thing.

VIDEO: Steven Gerrard's son walks out as mascot at Anfield

Fans react to Lio Gerrard's mannerisms

It's safe to say that the majority of Liverpool fans loved Lio's mannerisms.

"Can't explain it but the mannerisms are a 100% match," said one.

"Man that's exactly like Stevie haha," stressed another.

"Tell me you are Stevie G's son without saying it," added a third.

Lio Gerrard scores penalty

Aside from walking out as a mascot, young Lio also had the chance to take a penalty in front of Kop end at half-time.

The youngster strode up confidently and knocked the ball into the net with his left foot, prompting cheers from those inside the stadium.

While he has some way to go to follow in the footsteps of his father, Stevie G will no doubt have been immensely proud to see his son set foot on the hallowed turf of Anfield.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Lio Gerrard scores penalty at the Kop end

Liverpool earn hard-fought win

In the end, Liverpool emerged 3-2 victors over Nottingham Forest.

Diogo Jota followed up his double against Leeds by netting another two, while it was Salah who ended up scoring the winner.

The victory means that Liverpool are now in pole position to secure the final Europa League spot and may even have an outside chance of Champions League qualification.

To do so, however, they must rely on Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle dropping points.