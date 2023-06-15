Liverpool FC have had a storied history filled with legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the club's success. From iconic figures like Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard to recent stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, these players are firmly etched in the minds of Liverpool fans worldwide.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour, there are a few players who may have slipped your memory. Join GIVEMESPORT as we take a trip down memory lane and look at seven players you completely forgot once donned the famous red shirt of Liverpool.

7 Nuri Sahin

Nuri Sahin arrived at Liverpool on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in 2012. The highly-rated Turkish midfielder was expected to make a significant impact, combining with the likes of Gerrard and Luis Suarez, but he struggled to find his rhythm in the Premier League.

Sahin made just 12 appearances for Liverpool, and his loan spell was overshadowed by injuries and limited opportunities, meaning his time at Anfield is often forgotten.

6 Christian Poulsen (2010-11)

Christian Poulsen joined Liverpool from Juventus in 2010 as a defensive midfielder. The Danish international was signed by then-manager Roy Hodgson to provide experience and stability in the midfield, but things didn't really work out that way.

Poulsen struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and failed to make a significant impact. His time at Liverpool was largely forgettable, and he left the club after just one season.

5 Victor Moses (2012-13)

Victor Moses joined Liverpool on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the 2013-2014 season. The Nigerian winger was signed by then-manager Brendan Rodgers, hoping to bolster the attacking options.

Moses made 22 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals. While he had some promising moments, his loan spell was largely forgettable, and he returned to Chelsea at the end of the season, with Liverpool failing to win the Premier League that season.

Moses' time at Liverpool often goes unnoticed due to the short-term nature of his stay and relatively limited impact on the team.

4 Paul Konchesky (2010-11)

Another of Roy Hodgson's failed signings, Paul Konchesky arrived from Fulham in 2010 with high expectations, but struggled to make an impact at Liverpool.

His time at the club was marred by inconsistent performances, and he ultimately moved on after just one season, meaning that many fans, including those who support Liverpool, often forget that Konchesky even played for the club.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard wants to sign two ex-Liverpool stars for Al-Ettifaq

3 Andrea Dossena (2008-2010)

Signed from Udinese in 2008, Italian left-back Andrea Dossena's time at Liverpool was rather underwhelming, despite scoring goals against the likes of both Manchester United and Real Madrid within the space of a few days.

Dossena did have some promising performances, but on the whole he struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and didn't cement himself as a regular starter in Liverpool's side, but his overall impact at the club was largely forgettable.

2 Bernard Diomède (2000-2002)

Bernard Diomède arrived at Liverpool after being part of France's victorious squad in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but he didn't enjoy the same level of success at Anfield.

His time on Merseyside was plagued by injuries, limiting his appearances for the club, and making his stint at the club pretty brief and unremarkable.

1 Milan Jovanović (2010-11)

Like Poulsen and Konchesky who came before him, Jovanović was one of Hodgson's first signings to Liverpool, but lasted just one year at the club before moving on...

The Serbian winger arrived at Liverpool with a strong reputation, having excelled at Standard Liège. However, his time at Anfield was marked by inconsistent performances and limited playing time. Jovanović failed to make a lasting impression, meaning that his time as a Liverpool player has been largely forgotten.

Liverpool's history is filled with countless memorable players, but among the legends and superstars, there are a few who are often forgotten. From Victor Moses and Nuri Sahin to Milan Jovanović and Paul Konchesky, these players might not be etched into the collective memory of Liverpool fans, but their contributions, however brief or unremarkable, have played a part in the club's story.