Liverpool could look to make the most of the free agents on offer in this summer's transfer window.

Some top players have come to the end of their contracts and a fair few of them could be looking for new adventures in the professional game, which the Reds' owners FSG could bring in for nothing.

Jurgen Klopp has already stated that the club will have a busy summer in terms of incomings, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Reds taking advantage of a cheeky free deal.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could fit the bill on Merseyside.

With all that said, here are five free agents Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp could look to target in this summer's transfer window.

5 N'Golo Kante

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Kante is on the agenda at Anfield this summer due to the midfielder's Chelsea contract coming to an end.

We all know about Liverpool's engine room problems this season and who better than a FIFA World Cup winner and all-round classy talent to come into the ranks for Klopp and co.

The only problem here may be Kante's age. At 31 years old, the Frenchman doesn't quite suit the Reds' usual transfer strategy of buying players in their youth.

4 Adrien Rabiot

Football Insider report that Liverpool have been "plotting" to make a huge summer move for the out-of-contract Juventus maestro.

Rabiot has been a regular starter for Juventus this season and has caught the eye of suitors from around Europe with his calm and classy play and fine displays at the FIFA World Cup.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the Reds this summer there is certainly room in the squad for a midfield addition like Rabiot.

READ MORE: Man Utd 'still interested' in signing 28 y/o free agent at Old Trafford

3 Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City in the Premier League

Again, Football Insider have linked Liverpool with another free agent, claiming the Reds have joined the race to sign Youri Tielemans from relegated Leicester City.

However, the same report claims that Liverpool will face stiff competition from the likes of Barcelona, Newcastle United and Arsenal for his signature.

The Anfield faithful will likely have mixed feelings about this one. Whether Tielemans is the kind of player Jurgen Klopp needs in his midfield now is very much up for debate.

2 Ilkay Gundogan

Now, this one may be slightly far-fetched. Nevertheless, it was impossible to cultivate a free agents list without including the out-of-contract Manchester City star.

Gundogan proved yet again just how elite of a talent he is this season, guiding the Citizens to a third straight Premier League title, and fourth crown for himself.

This one will likely play on throughout the summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that City have indeed offered the German international the chance to stay at the club.

However, every football fan knows that Klopp has managed Gundogan before, during his time as Borussia Dortmund's head coach, adding some fuel to the fire over a possible move.

1 Evan Ndicka

Football Insider recently claimed that Liverpool and Tottenham will have a head-to-head race for the 23-year-old defender this summer.

The French centre-back fits the profile of a player that Liverpool would look to launch a move for this summer. However, this one may be off the cards already.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli is the more likely destination for the free agent this summer, with Liverpool more concerned about their midfield than their defence.

The transfer specialist went on to tell us that he's struggled to find anyone who believes it is a deal that Liverpool are going to push for this summer.