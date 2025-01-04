Liverpool have may well be front-runners in the race to sign Southampton starlet, Tyler Dibling, but they will face competition from Newcastle in their pursuit, reveals the Daily Mail.

Dibling has emerged as a talented youth player in the Premier League this season and has been subject to plenty of outside interest as a result. It was previously revealed that the former Chelsea youth player was "stalling" on talks for a new contract at the St. Mary's stadium, and the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle have all been linked with a potential swoop.

Liverpool to Rival Newcastle in Race to Sign Dibling

The 18-year-old has impressed in the top-flight this term

As per the Daily Mail, Liverpool hold an interest in Dibling, and would be considered "front of the queue" if they were to make an advancement in their pursuit. The Reds' European stature could make Anfield a more appealing destination than Tyneside, but the Magpies' sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has links with the Saints which could complicate a move for Arne Slot and his entourage. Southampton remain reluctant to part ways with their prized forward midway through the season, so a summer departure may be on the cards instead.

Star forward, Mohamed Salah, recently noted that it was his "last year" at the club, with his contract set to expire in six months' time and minimal progress on a new deal. Liverpool would be wise to begin preparing for life after the Egyptian's departure, and landing Dibling could be an ideal way to do so.

Tyler Dibling's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 18 Minutes played 1,078 Goals 2 Shots per 90 1.50 Key passes per 90 1.08 Successful take-ons per 90 1.83

The Saints talent, described as "special" by his former manager, Russel Martin, has featured 21 times across all competitions for the newly-promoted outfit this term, notching four goal contributions in that period. He has shined on numerous occasions this season, including against Arsenal in the Premier League, in which he was lauded as "Southampton's most impressive player".

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025