Liverpool scouts 'love' Fulham's Antonee Robinson, and the American is the man they want to replace Konstantinos Tsimikas, whose days at Anfield look numbered, as per TBR Football.

Robinson, who has been described as "one of Europe's best full-backs" by talkSPORT, sits at the head of the Premier League's full-back assisting table with an incredible 10 in 27 outings for the Cottagers. He has long been catching the eye at Craven Cottage but has made a remarkable step up this season, one that has drawn the interest of the Reds.

Tsimikas' future is in doubt, and the Greek left-back, 28, is expected to depart in the summer after seemingly failing to convince Arne Slot. The Merseysiders are looking to hand Andy Robertson, 30, one more year at Anfield, and Robinson is their top target to become his long-term heir.

Liverpool Place Robinson At Top Of Left-Back Wishlist

The Fulham star 'open to Merseyside return'