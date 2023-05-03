Liverpool face Fulham as they look to close the seven-point gap on their rivals Manchester United.

The Reds have now won four games on the spin and completed the quartet with arguably one of the best games all season.

Substitute Diogo Jota pounced on a loose Lucas Moura pass and dispatched to make it 4-3 against Tottenham, just moments after Richarlison thought he had completed the scoring with a headed equaliser.

Next on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp and his men is 10th-placed Fulham, who have been impressive this term.

While Liverpool are enjoying a short burst of form, the London outfit will be no pushovers.

They will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 shortfall at the hands of the reigning domestic champions Manchester City, though Aleksandar Mitrovic will still be suspended.

But, despite the fixture being played tonight at 8pm (BST), it’ll not be shown live in the UK.

Why is there no coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham?

This fixture is being played 46 days after its initial scheduled date, as the original date for this contest was Saturday, March 18 with a 3pm kick-off (BST).

It was postponed back in March, though, due to Fulham’s FA Cup quarter-final involvement in a clash where they lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

Its original contest fell under the domestic blackout rule.

For those who don’t know, the domestic blackout rule means no football will be shown live on TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm to protect the attendance of lower league games.

Therefore, since the Premier League’s inception, no 3pm games have ever been shown.

Strangely, this cannot be changed even though it has been moved to a midweek evening and the start time has altered.

Although this situation seems unlikely to happen twice in one season, it has.

The Reds’ end-of-February meeting with Wolves was rearranged, due to the death of the Queen.

Similarly to Liverpool’s current situation, the original Saturday 3pm kick-off time was shifted to a midweek evening slot but was not televised for the viewers at home.

Liverpool vs Wolves is one of 200 Premier League games not on TV in the UK

Will Liverpool achieve top four?

A win against Marco Silva’s Fulham side would extend their winning streak to five matches, which is their longest domestic run of wins since April 2022.

Their swift change of results and performances have been commendable, and they have shown the old Liverpool are still there or thereabouts.

But Liverpool supporters may worry this can be put in the filing cabinet as ‘too little, too late’.

The gap between them and top four is still relatively healthy, and it will take some doing to achieve it especially as they are seven points adrift having played one more.

That being said, we’ve seen weirder things happen.