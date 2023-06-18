Liverpool are ready to make a “concrete move” for the signing of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga at Anfield this summer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options available in the Reds squad during the transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Gabri Veiga

Earlier this week, Galetti revealed that Liverpool are to make a move for Veiga, who has a release clause worth €40m (just over £34m) in his contract with the La Liga outfit.

Klopp has already secured the signing of one midfielder in the £35m addition of Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister but is seemingly looking for more reinforcements.

Veiga has already batted off questions about his future as he heads to the U21 European Championship with Spain, telling reporters (via AllFootball): “I am here with the national team focused on having a very nice time, and I want to live in the present; we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool’s midfield targets should soon become apparent, as the Reds look to replace Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will leave Anfield at the end of their contracts this month.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea have made an enquiry over the details of the starlet's release clause ahead of a potential transfer battle with the Reds.

And Galetti claims the race for Veiga will be won by the club that acts fastest, with some of Europe’s top clubs sharing an interest in the 21-year-old.

What has Galetti said about Liverpool and Veiga?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “The Reds are ready to make a concrete move for him to anticipate the competition that is quite fierce.

“Many top clubs like Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and Napoli are interested in Gabri.

“Considering his release clause is set at a fair amount of €40m [£34m], the race for Veiga will be won by the fastest club.”

Would Veiga be a good signing for Liverpool?

On the face of it, Veiga, dubbed as "dangerous" by journalist Euan McTear, could be an excellent signing at Anfield and be the ideal replacement for Oxlade-Chamberlain in terms of his creativity in the middle of the park.

The Porrino-born star has hit the back of the net 11 times and provided four assists in 40 appearances this season, indicating that his goal output is relatively consistent against Spain’s best sides.

And the 6 foot talent compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.43) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

If Veiga could transfer his La Liga form to the Premier League, he could be an efficient option for Klopp in the middle of the park as the Reds prepare for a midfield rebuild this summer.