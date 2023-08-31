Liverpool look poised to complete the signing of Bayern Munich ace Ryan Gravenberch as the transfer deadline edges closer and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed a boost in the club's chances of landing the 21-year-old, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to continue making wholesale changes to his engine room, despite shelling out £113m on fresh additions already since the window opened.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

It’s been a summer of mass midfield change at Anfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on, while the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szobszlai and Wataru Endo perhaps represent a changing of the guard. However, with no recognisable defensive-minded asset in his midfield roster, Klopp is still scouring the market for another fresh face.

To that end, Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that a £39m fee has been agreed between the two parties and that he will fly to Merseyside tonight before rubber-stamping a move. Gravenberch, 21, endured a turgid stint in Germany since his £16m move from Ajax. With a measly 946 minutes under his belt since the switch to Bavaria, the young gem is keen to prove his worth elsewhere, while Liverpool were reportedly pushing to sign him ahead of the fast-approaching deadline. The Times’ report suggests that he was keen to leave Bayern Munich as he believes his opportunities to shine have been heavily restricted.

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy had also reported the former Eredivisie ace had missed training with his Bundesliga employers ahead of a potential move, while Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United were still keeping tabs on his situation. Now, journalist Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the Reds’ pursuit of the midfielder.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What did Ben Jacobs said about Liverpool and Ryan Gravenberch?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: “I’ve said many times throughout all of the summer that Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool is one to watch until the final hours on the window, and now we’re in the final hours of the window and Gravenberch to Liverpool is still one to watch. And the reason for that is because before Gravenberch moved to Bayern Munich, Liverpool had a concrete interest in trying to sign the player and that hasn’t gone away. So, in the early part of the summer, all indications were that Bayern would not be prepared to sell and that’s why Liverpool didn’t move, and they were obviously focused on other midfield targets as well.

“But now things have changed a little bit because Gravenberch has had a bit more time with Thomas Tuchel and I think all parties are open to a sale. But at the right number, I think Bayern will sell now and there’s no doubt that Gravenberch wants the move to Liverpool.”

What next for Liverpool?

The hearts of the Anfield faithful would have dropped as they learned that Liverpool could face a battle of retaining the reliable services of Mohamed Salah after MailOnline reported that he had given Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad hope that he would listen to incoming offers. The report suggests that an eye-watering fee around the £118m mark is being readied as Salah, who has scored 187 goals in a Liverpool shirt, is hailed as their ‘crown jewel’ ahead of the Club World Cup on home soil in December.

Should Salah move onto pastures new before the deadline, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that his exit would be a ‘nightmare’ for the Premier League side as they look to regain credibility as a force to be reckoned with in England’s top tier. To the delight of the Liverpool supporters, however, his employers are adamant the Egyptian is categorically not for sale, per MailOnline.