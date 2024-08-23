Liverpool signing Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer is now ‘very close’ to coming to fruition, transfer Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview, though the original plan to loan him out to Bournemouth for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has fallen through.

Despite boasting one of the best goalkeepers to ever grace the English top flight in Alisson Becker, the Reds are planning ahead of the Brazilian’s potential departure down the line and, through a thorough search of the market, have identified 23-year-old Mamardashvili as their primary target.

Liverpool Latest: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Move to Anfield has been green-lit by Valencia

Securing a second fiddle glovesman for Alisson may not have been on the club’s original agenda, but with Adrian leaving for pastures new this summer and Caiomhin Kelleher keen on a move away from Anfield, Arne Slot and Co have turned their attention to Mamardashvili.

In mid-August, the Georgian shot stopper, who shone for his nation at Euro 2024, had agreed a deal to join the Merseyside-based outfit, while the Reds and their transfer target have received the green light from the latter's La Liga employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 168-game career, Mamardashvili has conceded 204 goals and kept 48 clean sheets.

More recently, Romano took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that Mamardashvili’s move to the one-time Premier League winners is advancing towards its conclusion as the Reds looked to make their first addition of the summer transfer window.

Romano: Mamardashvili’s Move to Liverpool ‘Very Close’

Goalkeeper’s transfer will cost £29.64 million (€35m)

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that the goalkeeper’s move to Anfield is ‘very close’, though it’s not done at the time of writing.

Insisting that the original plan to loan him out to Bournemouth has collapsed, the transfer insider revealed that he will stay at Valencia for one more season before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

“For Mamardashvili, it’s very close. In this case, it's not done yet. From what I'm hearing, there is still something to do in terms of deal structure, but the fee has been agreed, and it's going to be 35 million euros, plus a sell-on clause for Valencia. “The original plan with this deal was for Mamardashvili to go on loan to Bournemouth for one season and then to Liverpool in 2025, but then this option collapsed, and so Mamardashvili will stay at Valencia one season alone and then join Liverpool in the summer of 2025, so this is the plan. The player has already accepted all the conditions, financially and from a technical point of view. Now, it’s on the club.”

Arne Slot Identifies Levi Colwill as Gomez Replacement

Gomez faces uncertain future at Anfield

Another area that boss Slot and his entourage are keen to strengthen before next week’s fast-approaching deadline is at centre-back. Virgil van Dijk is a non-negotiable asset, while Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah are two options to be the imperious Dutchman's partner.

Ex-Charlton Athletic star Joe Gomez, however, faces an uncertain future on the red half of Merseyside and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has been earmarked as his potential summer replacement, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Colwill vs Gomez - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Colwill Gomez Minutes 1,800 1,779 Goals/Assists 1/1 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 83.4 86.2 Aerials won per game 1.9 1 Tackles per game 2.1 1.5 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.6 Clearances per game 2.8 1.4 Overall rating 6.82 6.60

With Sepp van den Berg also joining Premier League outfit Brentford in a £25 million-worth move recently, snaring a central defender the ilk and age of Southampton-born Colwill, 21, makes logical sense with Slot's all-important maiden season underway.

All statistics per WhoScored