Highlights Manchester City and Arsenal end in a 0-0 draw, failing to secure three points in the Premier League match.

Liverpool's win earlier puts them in control of the title race, leaving City and Arsenal fighting for points.

Erling Haaland struggles to make an impact with only 23 touches, missing a crucial chance to score against Arsenal.

Manchester City and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw in their Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After the north Londoners’ narrow 1-0 win in October, neither side were able to take home the three points on this occasion.

Looking to keep up with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who had defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 earlier in the day, both sides were vying for all the spoils but ended the game with just one apiece.

In what was a lacklustre half of Premier League football, the affair went into the interval goalless, much to the dismay of Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, who were looking to steal an early march on their opposition.

The introductions of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku in the 61st minute looked to inject some much-needed life into the host’s play, but neither winger was able to make the difference in their all-important league encounter.

Erling Haaland Out of Sorts Throughout

Had just 23 touches all game

Typically, when Guardiola and Co. are struggling for magic, the enigmatic nature of Erling Haaland pulls through - but not on this occasion. The Norwegian, who has scored 18 goals so far this season, was unable to find the back of the net against their fellow title chasers, Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal had lost each of their past seven league away games against City before their 0-0 draw.

Instead, the striker was relatively out of sorts. Having enjoyed just 23 touches throughout the game, the usual service he enjoys was non-existent against Arteta's side. His worst moment came in the 83rd minute when he had the perfect opportunity to make the difference.

From a Kevin De Bruyne corner, Josko Gvardiol's header landed at the feet of Haaland, who was waiting at the back post. While fluffing up his chance, former Manchester United man Gary Neville, on commentary duty for Sky Sports, was perplexed by his inability to create a chance, comparing him to someone who had never played football before.

"He's a great goalscorer but he looked like someone who had never played football before for a few seconds.

Liverpool Now In Charge of Title Race

Reds enjoy win over Brighton

Klopp’s win over Roberto De Zerbi’s side earlier in the day cemented their position at the summit of the standings, with City and Arsenal seeing out a stalemate draw. The 2023/24 Premier League title is now in the hands of Klopp during his farewell tour as Liverpool boss and they have tests against Sheffield United and Manchester United to follow.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City - next five Premier League games Liverpool Arsenal Man City Sheffield United (H) Luton Town (H) Aston Villa (H) Man Utd (A) Brighton (A) Crystal Palace (A) Crystal Palace (H) Aston Villa (H) Luton Town (H) Fulham (A) Wolves (A) Brighton (A) Everton (A) Chelsea (H) Nottingham Forest (A)

The Gunners retain their spot in second on 65 points, while Guardiola’s men boast 64 points in third spot. It’s now all to play for with just nine Premier League matches remaining for both sides. Next up for Arsenal is a home fixture against Luton Town, while Manchester City host Aston Villa, in what will be a challenging day at the office.