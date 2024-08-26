Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Sporting Lisbon defender, Gonaclo Inacio, who also has a £51 million release clause, as per TeamTalk.

It has been a quiet summer for newly-appointed Arne Slot, who remains the only manager in the division to have not made a senior signing this summer. A strong start to the Premier League season meant any minor changes implemented before the curtain-raisers were certainly successful, although further reinforcement to the squad depth behind the starting eleven would not go amiss either.

Fortunately, Liverpool supposedly share a similar opinion; the transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, recently revealed that Liverpool were 'talking to agents', and were still tentative to new market opportunities, implying that a late incoming could well be on the cards.

As the transfer window ticks into its final week, fans could prepare for new transfer sagas to develop, and in particular, for the Reds, a center-back seems to be a priority.

Liverpool in Race to Sign Goncalo Inacio

Several top European clubs are also interested

According to TeamTalk sources, Liverpool "could make a move" for Sporting Lisbon star, Goncalo Inacio, in the final days of the transfer window. The player also has a £51 million release clause, which could accelerate negotiations, but the Merseyside club face stiff competition for Inacio's signature, including from North-West rivals, Manchester United.

The Portuguese international initially climbed the ranks of Sporting's youth academy, before establishing himself as an important member of the first-team. Previously dubbed "complete" for his skill-set, Inacio is of the modern mold of center-backs, and his left-footed bias could make him ideal for Liverpool's current balance of defenders, who are all largely right-footed.

Goncalo Inacio's 2023/24 Primeira Liga Games 32 Goals 1 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 1.74 Pass accuracy 89.1% Progressive passes per 90 8.56

Despite featuring in a key role under Ruben Amorim, the 23-year-old is "not completely unattainable", and the Portuguese outfit would be open to the prospect of parting with Inacio as long as a suitable fee would be paid in return. The sources from Portugal have previously suggested that £38 million may be sufficient to close the deal. But with little time on the clock to identify a replacement, and with interest expected to heat up at the tail end of the transfer window, Sporting may equally be likely to simply point to the player's release clause instead.

Ultimately, it's evident Liverpool have the funds to finance transfer activity, given their past pursuits for the likes of Anthony Gordon and Martin Zubimendi, with the latter also having a similar priced release clause. The deal for Gordon eventually fell through due to extortionate demands from Newcastle, but with Zubimendi, the club were willing to pay the price, but convincing the Spaniard proved to be the real obstacle.

As long as Slot and his entourage are able to persuade Inacio of a switch to Anfield, they have a strong chance of completing the deal.

Liverpool Identify Alternatives to Inacio

Marc Guehi and Piero Hincapie also targets

Also revealed by TeamTalk sources, Liverpool have earmarked several center-backs who could reinforce the backline, alongside Inacio. Marc Guehi remains a "top target" for the Reds, and though Newcastle are deep in their pursuit for the Englishman, they have had numerous bids turned down and Crystal Palace are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £70 million.

If Liverpool view the price for the 24-year-old as too immoderate, they may turn to Germany, and Bayer Leverkusen's Pierio Hincapie is also a keen target. After an invincible season last term, the Ecuadorian has risen to prominence, and it is thought that a fee of around £50 million may sanction the move, but Liverpool would face competition from Tottenham.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com