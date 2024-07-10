Highlights Liverpool have had some of the greatest players of all time line up in red over the years.

Although football is a team game, it's impossible to succeed without world-class players producing incredible individual campaigns.

Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah and Steven Gerrard all delivered stunning seasons throughout their careers at Anfield.

From the River Mersey to the city centre, Liverpool is a place full of footballing history. At every turn, a Liverpool shirt can be spotted, as faint echos of "from the fields of Anfield Road" are heard in the distance. The football club are one of the most successful in the world — and they consistently claim bragging rights over local rivals Everton because they have had some of the best players on the planet.

Football is a team game; it requires 11 athletes to believe in one philosophy to win the hardest competitions, but there is no doubt that some players carry more responsibility than others. Whether it's attackers, who often take the limelight, or defenders providing composure at the back, the greatest players of all time have helped 'carry' their team to glory.

Liverpool have won a glut of trophies over the years, yet that success was only possible due to some of the club's greatest players of all time producing remarkable individual seasons. Here are the standout campaigns from the club's long and illustrious history.

Ranking Factors

Output - Key statistics, be that goals and assists for forward-thinking players or clean sheets for those at the back, are crucial when judging a player's performance.

- Key statistics, be that goals and assists for forward-thinking players or clean sheets for those at the back, are crucial when judging a player's performance. Overall play - It's not all about end product. A player's overarching influence over their era is taken into consideration.

- It's not all about end product. A player's overarching influence over their era is taken into consideration. Context - If a player's involvement helped the team win titles and trophies, they have been ranked higher.

Greatest Chelsea Individual Seasons Ranking Player Season 1. Luis Suarez 2013/14 2. Mohamed Salah 2017/18 3. Kenny Dalglish 1978/19 4. Steven Gerrard 2008/09 5. Ian Rush 1983/84 6. Michael Owen 2000/01 7. Mohamed Salah 2021/22 8. Virgil van Dijk 2018/19 9. John Barnes 1989/90

9 John Barnes

1989/90

Liverpool won the First Division during the 1989/90 season comfortably, finishing nine points clear of Aston Villa in second — and that was partially due to John Barnes' performances. Barnes, who is also well-known for his quirky and unique England song 'World in Motion', was an exceptional winger, as he combined electrifying pace with sublime skill and creativity.

His ability to glide past defenders as if they weren't there, combined with his eye for goal, made him one of the most feared attackers in English football. During the 1989/90 campaign, Barnes picked up 41 goal contributions in 45 matches, but it somehow wasn't enough to be crowned PFA Player of the Year, with David Platt picking up the award instead.

Stats Matches 45 Goals 28 Assists 13

8 Virgil van Dijk

2018/19

Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest Premier League centre-backs of all time. When joining Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in 2018, most people thought it was a steep price, but he quickly revolutionised the Reds' defence. The towering Dutchman helped Liverpool win the Champions League a year later — the same season he was crowned PFA Player of the Year — before playing a major role in Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time in 2020. Van Dijk's commanding presence, intelligence and aerial dominance, coupled with his impeccable ability to read the game, confirmed his name on this list, even if he wasn't a classic goalscorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk came second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or, just seven points behind Lionel Messi.

Premier League Stats Matches 38 Clean sheets 20 Goals conceded 22

7 Mohamed Salah

2021/22

Mohamed Salah remains one of the best wingers in the world — and he has cemented his status on that list because of his consistency over the years. During the 2021/22 campaign, Liverpool once again missed out on Premier League glory on the final day of the season to Manchester City, but Salah left his mark on the league.

In all competitions, he scored 31 goals and picked up 15 assists, which helped him win the Premier League Golden Boot (finishing level with Son Heung-min on 23 goals). Although Premier League glory did not arrive, they still won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup while reaching the Champions League final.

Stats Matches 51 Goals 31 Assists 15

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Attackers in History [Ranked] From Michael Owen to Mo Salah, the 10 greatest Liverpool attackers have been ranked

6 Michael Owen

2000/01

Very few English players have ever won the Ballon d'Or, but in 2001, Michael Owen became the first of his compatriots to lift the famous trophy since Kevin Keegan three decades earlier. He scored 24 goals in 46 appearances during the 2000/01 campaign, as Liverpool won the treble. It wasn't the 'dream treble', but the Reds did still win the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.

Owen was fearless and aggressive despite his slim frame and always desperate to get into the final third. Defenders feared him for a reason — and his Ballon d'Or triumph was the highlight of his career. Purely due to his individual award, he ranks on this list, as it forever cemented his legacy at Anfield.

Stats Matches 46 Goals 24 Assists 8

5 Ian Rush

1983/84

Moving from one treble to another, during the 1983/84 season, Liverpool had one of the greatest campaigns of all time, as they won the First Division, League Cup and European Cup. Ian Rush, who is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer, played a key role in the glory, as his pace, intelligence and predatory instincts made him a constant threat to defenders.

The Welshman scored 47 goals and registered 14 assists in just 65 matches, helping him pick up the PFA Player of the Year trophy. Even under the highest pressure during the European Cup final, Rush showcased his composure to tuck away his penalty on the way to victory in Rome.

Stats Matches 65 Goals 47 Assists 14

Related Top 10 scorers in Carabao Cup history GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the ten most prolific goal-scorers in the history of the League Cup, featuring names like Ian Wright and Michael Owen.

4 Steven Gerrard

2008/09

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and is undoubtedly one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players. The boyhood fan, who was so consistent throughout his career, was at his best during the 2008/09 campaign, as he scored 24 goals and picked up 13 assists in just 44 matches.

It wasn't enough to win the title as the Reds finished four points behind Manchester United, but Gerrard still brought tears to the eyes of everyone at Anfield. His ability to score spectacular goals, tireless running and excellent passing range gave him a complete midfield skillset which most could only dream of.

Stats Matches 44 Goals 24 Assists 13

3 Kenny Dalglish

1978/79

Kenny Dalglish is known as "King Kenny" by the Anfield faithful — and it's for very good reason. He was a genius on the pitch as he glided past the opposition effortlessly. That was never more true than during the 1978/79 season; the Scotsman scored 25 goals and registered 20 assists in 53 matches to help Liverpool win the First Division by eight points ahead of Nottingham Forest. Despite operating as a second striker, 21 of those goals came in the league, which saw Dalglish come second in the Golden Boot race, whilst his ability to deliver in important matches made him loved by everyone of a Liverpool persuasion.

Stats Matches 53 Goals 25 Assists 20

Related 10 Greatest British Players in Football History [Ranked] There have been many wonderful British football players in history - here are the 10 best including Wayne Rooney and Gareth Bale.

2 Mohamed Salah

2017/18

Salah features on this list for a second time — and it is thoroughly deserved. The Egyptian arrived on Merseyside in 2017. While it would typically take a year for players to adjust, Salah instantly excelled in new surroundings, racking up a record-breaking tally of 32 goals and 10 assists.

That staggering haul represented the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season at the time, which unsurprisingly saw him named Player of the Season. Jurgen Klopp looked beyond his player's staggering output and lauded Salah's qualities off the pitch. "He is a role model," the German coach gushed. Regardless of race or religion – country or region of birth." Despite the Egyptian's best efforts, Liverpool remarkably failed to win a single trophy across the campaign.

Stats Matches 52 Goals 44 Assists 15

1 Luis Suarez

2013/14

Luis Suarez tops this list after his incredible — and quite frankly unbelievable — 2013/14 season. Whilst Salah scored more goals than the Uruguayan, Suarez carried the Reds on his back, even if they narrowly missed out on Premier League glory. He scored 31 goals and picked up 15 assists throughout the season, acting as a world-class striker week in, and week out.

That's why he is now considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, because his cockiness, composure and cunning acted as a symbol of his natural ability in the final third. If defenders gave him an inch, he would take advantage — and that scared them instantly.

Stats Matches 37 Goals 31 Assists 15

Stats via Transfermarkt.