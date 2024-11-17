Liverpool are the most successful club in English football, with the club winning 46 major trophies in their illustrious history, including six Champions League titles. Big-name players in almost every position are a huge contributing factor in achieving this title and, although attackers tend to receive all the credit, defenders – specifically left-backs – play just as important a role as anyone else on the pitch.

Helping sure-up the defence, whilst also possessing a threat going forward to kick-start attacks, the left-back role has consistently evolved over time and requires a different skill set compared to what was required many years ago - but it is still one of the most demanding positions.

We have looked at the greatest left-backs in Premier League history, with two Liverpool players featuring. Now it’s time to look at who is the best in the club’s history, with many players on this list winning almost everything available, and some even going down as club legends.

Ranking Factors

Importance - If they were seen as a key player for the team, they have been ranked higher.

- If they were seen as a key player for the team, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Liverpool had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period.

- Liverpool had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period. Silverware - Although not the most important factor, the amount of trophies won will boost a player's ranking.

9 Tom Bromilow

Bromilow joined the Reds shortly after World War I ended and instantly became a mainstay in the side - holding down the left-back position for a decade. Winning two league titles - the club's second and third in their history - Bromilow never won another trophy, although his performances consistently outshone many around him.

He went on to make 375 appearances for the Reds and scored 11 goals, with his final outing coming on the last day of the 1929-30 season before he turned to management and took charge of Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newport and Leicester.

8 Gerry Bryne

Renowned for his heroic performance in the 1965 FA Cup final after playing with a broken collarbone, Byrne - who was Liverpool born and bred - knew exactly what playing for the Reds meant during his 12-year tenure at the club. His unwavering commitment and bravery did not go unnoticed and Bill Shankly made sure he was a part of the hugely successful team he compiled in the 1960s.

Byrne was a hard-tackler who gave his all for the shirt and departed the club with 333 appearances, two league titles, an FA Cup and three Charity Shields - making him a Kop hero.

7 Billy Dunlop

Dunlop is one of the first left-backs to ever feature for Liverpool, doing so in their second season as a Football League club in 1895. He quickly established himself as the first-choice for a number of years and helped win the Reds' first league title in 1901 - an achievement they repeated four years later.

Far from a 'modern day full-back', the Scotsman was a strong tackler and good in the air, but his distribution out from the back was more of a 'hit and hope' rather than the tika-taka we see today. Across his Liverpool career, Dunlop made 363 appearances and scored three goals - enough for him to feature at number seven on this list.

6 Alec Lindsay

Reliability and adaptability are two words that are often associated with Lindsay, and they turned out to be two instrumental factors in Liverpool's success. A versatile defender who was capable of playing anywhere across the backline, Lindsay fought off competition for the left-back spot in the early 1970s and made it his own, helping set the Reds up for their success later on in the decade.

Although he lost his place in the mid-1970s to Phil Neal - one of the most decorated players in English football - Lindsay still managed to rack up 248 appearances by the time he left in 1977, and still makes it onto this list as one of Liverpool's best ever left-backs.

5 Ronnie Moran

Nicknamed 'Mr Liverpool', it is hard to be more liked on the red half of Merseyside than Ronnie Moran is. Spending 15-years at the Reds, Moran's understanding of the game and tactical awareness were second-to-none, with his contributions a key reason as to why Liverpool were successful in England during the 1960s.

After coming towards the end of his playing days, his presence was so important in the dressing room that Bill Shankly offered him a place on his coaching staff in 1968. Even going on to manage the club twice as caretaker manager, Moran retired in 1998 after 46 years of service at the club, with the former defender a fabric of the club's history as both a manager and as one of the club's greatest ever left-backs.

4 John Arne Riise

Despite being an incredibly reliable defender, if there is one thing that John Arne Riise is known for, it is scoring goals. With one of the most powerful left-foots in world football, Riise's goal compilation is one to revel in, with almost every strike taking the back of the net off from quite some distance and leaving the crowd in-awe.

However, other than his goalscoring exploits, Riise featured just under 350 times between 2001 and 2008, winning the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Community Shields during this time. He may have never set the world alight - unlike some of his goals - but his consistency and threat has earned him a spot on this list.

3 Andy Robertson

The only current player to feature, Robertson has worked out to be one of the biggest bargains in Liverpool history, with the Scotsman joining for just £10 million from Hull City in 2017 - an obscene fee considering what he has gone on to achieve. Marauding down the left-flank with pace and energy, Robertson is the epitome of a 'modern day full-back' and holds the record for the most Premier League assists from this position - equal with his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Featuring at number three on this list despite still playing shows the quality and impact Robertson has had in revolutionising Liverpool back into a European powerhouse, and with a Premier League title, Champions League triumph, and FIFA Club World Cup victory to his name, it will be hard to displace the Scotsman anytime soon.

2 Alan Kennedy

The penultimate player on this list - and one who is incredibly unlucky not to claim the top spot - Kennedy is one of the greatest Liverpool players to ever don the red shirt. Known for his pace and defensive tenacity, the left-back epitomised what Liverpool were about in the early 1980s and was a key figure in their success, most notably netting the winning goal in the 1981 European Cup final against Real Madrid.

Amassing 20 goals in his 359 appearances for the club, Kennedy is the ninth highest-scoring Liverpool defender of all-time - although Alexander-Arnold is just one goal away from matching his tally - and departed the club after seven years as a five-time league winner and two-time European champion, etching his name firmly into the Reds' history books.

1 Emyln Hughes

Topping this list as Liverpool's greatest ever left-back - although he also played in many other positions - is Emlyn 'Crazy Horse' Hughes. The Englishman is one of the most enthusiastic players ever to pull on a Liverpool shirt, with his nickname deriving from the way he used to charge up the pitch in search for possession of the ball.

Blessed with immense stamina and an aggressive style of play, Hughes made 665 appearances for the Reds - the fifth-highest in the club's history - and netted 48 goals from left-back, with his style of play being adored by the Anfield faithful between 1967 and 1979. With 13 trophies during his time at the club, which included four league titles and two European Cups, captain Hughes will go down as one of the best, and most likable, footballers in the club's history.