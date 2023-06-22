Liverpool FC, one of the most storied institutions in world football, has been home to numerous legendary figures since its inception in 1892.

This iconic club, steeped in rich history and tradition, has built a legacy that has seen it rise to become one of the most successful teams in England and Europe. A significant part of this success lies in the incredible talent that has graced the Anfield turf throughout the decades.

From the charismatic 'King' Kenny Dalglish to the inspirational Steven Gerrard, from the stunning goal-scoring exploits of Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush to the modern-day heroes like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, these players have etched their names into Liverpool's folklore, ensuring their legendary status.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the 20 greatest players to have ever played for Liverpool...

20 Roberto Firmino (2015-2023)

None of Liverpool's successes since 2018, which include Premier League and Champions League titles, would have happened without Roberto Firmino, and Jurgen Klopp will be the first person to admit that.

Right up until his final game for the club, which came against Southampton last month, Firmino was an integral part of Liverpool's attacking prowess. His unselfishness, work rate, and skill in dropping deep to link up play have been central to Liverpool's attacking style under Klopp, ensuring that the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mané were able to score as many goals as they did.

Known for his "no-look" goals and flamboyant celebrations, Firmino's contributions extend beyond his goal-scoring exploits. His ability to press high up the pitch and disrupt the opposition's play has been instrumental in implementing Klopp's gegenpressing philosophy, the main reason Liverpool were so difficult to play against.

19 Ray Kennedy (1974-1982)

Perhaps one that younger fans might not know of, but the importance of Ray Kennedy to Liverpool's history cannot be overstated.

Kennedy was a versatile player, adept at playing in midfield or attack, and made significant contributions to Liverpool during the 70s and 80s.

Originally signed as a forward, Kennedy transitioned to a left-midfield role under Bob Paisley, where he thrived. His strength, accuracy in passing, and knack for scoring made him an invaluable asset to the team.

With Kennedy in the squad, Liverpool won multiple league titles and European Cups, with his performances cementing his status as one of the club's greatest players.

18 Alisson Becker (2018-Present)

The arrival of Alisson Becker has marked a turning point in Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's fortune.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's agility, quick reflexes, and exceptional ball distribution have significantly contributed to Liverpool's defensive strength.

With his calm demeanour and ability to pull off remarkable saves in crucial moments, Becker has been a defining figure in Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Alisson's influence on Liverpool's renaissance can't be understated, and he continues to be a vital cog in the team's success, as arguably the best player in his position on the planet.

17 Sammy Lee (1976-1986)

Known for his tireless work ethic and ability to score important goals, Sammy Lee was a vital cog in Liverpool's machine during the 80s.

Despite his diminutive stature, Lee had a significant presence on the pitch. His energetic performances and never-say-die attitude made him a fan favourite at Anfield.

During his time at Liverpool, Lee won numerous domestic and European honours, including three league titles and two European Cups.

While his contributions may not have grabbed headlines, Lee's importance to Liverpool's success during this period cannot be overlooked.

16 Robbie Fowler (1993-2001 & 2996-2007)

Known affectionately as "God" by the Liverpool faithful, Robbie Fowler is one of the most naturally gifted strikers in the club's history.

Fowler's predatory instincts in front of goal, combined with his technical skills, made him a nightmare for defenders. Despite facing competition from several talented strikers, Fowler managed to score 183 goals across two spells at Anfield.

His ability to score from almost anywhere on the pitch, as seen by the impressive records he set, underline his status as one of Liverpool's greatest forwards, and even players.

15 Jamie Carragher (1996-2013)

Jamie Carragher epitomised loyalty, passion, and commitment during his 17-year stint with Liverpool, symbolising just how much it meant to wear the famous red shirt.

Carragher was a versatile defender, capable of playing across the backline, but it was at centre-back where he excelled. Known for his tenacity, leadership, and excellent reading of the game, Carragher was a stalwart in Liverpool's defence.

His never-say-die attitude was best showcased during the miraculous 2005 Champions League victory, where he played through pain to help Liverpool secure their fifth European Cup.

With 737 appearances for Liverpool, Carragher's legacy at Anfield is firmly entrenched as one of the side's greatest ever players.

14 Virgil van Dijk (2018-Present)

From one top Liverpool centre-back to another, it's hard to argue that Virgil van Dijk isn't one of the most important players in Liverpool history.

Since joining the club from Southampton for £75m in 2018, van Dijk has revolutionized the Reds' defence, bringing solidity and composure to a previously shaky backline.

His commanding presence, intelligence, and aerial dominance, coupled with his impeccable ability to read the game, have been pivotal in Liverpool's recent successes, which included Premier League and Champions League titles.

Van Dijk’s influence goes beyond his defensive duties; his ability to initiate attacks with accurate long passes has added a new dimension to Liverpool’s game.

The Dutch defender’s impact was confirmed when he finished second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or voting, a rare feat for a defender.

13 Alan Hansen (1977-1991)

The list continues with another top Liverpool defender, this time in the form of Alan Hansen.

Hansen was the epitome of a modern centre-back before the term became popular. Blessed with elegant ball-playing skills, a calm demeanour, and an excellent understanding of the game, Hansen was a central figure in Liverpool's dominant side of the late 70s and 80s.

During his 14 years at the club, Hansen's composure and consistency helped Liverpool secure numerous domestic and European honours, including eight league titles and three European Cups.

Hansen's class and elegance on the ball set him apart from his contemporaries and established him as one of the best defenders in Liverpool's history.

12 Luis Suarez (2011-2014)

Despite only spending three and a half seasons at Anfield, Luis Suarez left an indelible mark on the club.

The Uruguayan forward combined sublime skills with an insatiable desire to win, and his performances during the 2013-14 season are still talked about with awe by Liverpool fans.

His goal scoring exploits, including scoring 31 goals in 33 Premier League games during that season, almost led Liverpool to their first league title in over two decades.

Suarez's electrifying performances and never-say-die attitude endeared him to the Anfield faithful, cementing his status as one of the club's greatest players.

11 Michael Owen (1996-2004)

Michael Owen burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old, scoring on his Liverpool debut.

Blessed with blistering pace and a clinical finishing ability, Owen quickly established himself as one of Europe's top strikers. In 2001, his performances earned him the Ballon d'Or, the last Englishman to win the prestigious award to date.

Owen's goals were vital during the treble-winning season of 2000-2001, including scoring a brace in the FA Cup final to secure victory.

Despite leaving Liverpool at a relatively young age, Owen's contributions to the club ensure he remains one of Liverpool's greatest ever players.

10 Graeme Souness (1978-1984)

Graeme Souness was a dynamic, tenacious midfielder who played a vital role in Liverpool's dominance in the late 70s and early 80s.

Known for his robust tackles and superb distribution, Souness was the heartbeat of Liverpool's midfield. He possessed an excellent range of passing and had a knack for scoring important goals.

During his six years at Anfield, Souness won five league titles and three European Cups, underlining his importance to one of the most successful sides in Liverpool's history.

His influence on and off the pitch was profound, making him one of the club's all-time greats.

9 Ian Rush (1980-1986 & 1988-1996)

28 FEB 1995: IAN RUSH OF LIVERPOOL CELEBRATES HIS GOAL, SECOND FOR LIVERPOOL WIMBLEDON V LIVERPOOL. IN THE FA CUP FIFTH ROUND REPLAY AT SELHURST PARK Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT

Ian Rush is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer, a testament to his clinical finishing and tireless work rate.

Rush's combination of pace, intelligence, and predatory instincts made him a constant threat to defenders. During his two spells at the club, Rush scored an impressive 346 goals, helping Liverpool secure numerous domestic and European honours.

His understanding with strike partner Kenny Dalglish is fondly remembered by Liverpool fans, with the duo forming one of the most potent partnerships in English football history.

Rush's impact on Liverpool's success during the 80s cements his status as one of the club's greatest ever players.

8 Ronnie Whelan (1979-1994)

An intelligent midfielder with excellent passing and shooting skills, Ronnie Whelan was a key component of Liverpool's dominant sides in the 80s.

His versatility allowed him to operate in various midfield roles, and his ability to score from long-range was a significant asset for the team.

Whelan's performances were marked by consistency and reliability, with his knack for scoring crucial goals in big games setting him apart.

During his time at Anfield, Whelan won numerous domestic and European honours, underlining his importance to one of the most successful sides in Liverpool's history.

7 Roger Hunt (1958-1969)

A product of Liverpool's youth system, Roger Hunt's goals were crucial in transforming Liverpool from a second division side to one of the dominant forces in English football.

Hunt's goal scoring exploits, which included 286 goals in 492 appearances, helped Liverpool win their first ever FA Cup and multiple league titles.

Despite the passage of time, Hunt remains one of Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorers, underlining his importance to the club.

Known for his excellent positional sense and clinical finishing, Hunt is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers in Liverpool's history.

6 John Barnes (1987-1997)

John Barnes was a truly exceptional winger, combining electrifying pace with sublime skill and creativity.

His ability to glide past defenders as if they weren't there, combined with his eye for goal, made him one of the most feared attackers in English football.

Barnes was an integral part of the Liverpool side that won two league titles and two FA Cups during the late 80s and early 90s.

Barnes's performances on the pitch spoke volumes, making him one of the greatest players to have ever donned the Liverpool shirt.

5 Kevin Keegan (1971-1979)

Kevin Keegan was an energetic, charismatic forward who was instrumental in establishing Liverpool's dominance in the 70s.

Keegan was known for his relentless running, superb technical ability, and eye for goal, traits that endeared him to the Anfield faithful.

His partnership with John Toshack is still fondly remembered by Liverpool fans, with the duo forming one of the most potent strike partnerships in English football.

Keegan's performances helped Liverpool secure three league titles and their first-ever European Cup, ensuring his place on the table of Liverpool greats.

4 Billy Liddell (1938-1961)

Billy Liddell was a shining light for Liverpool during one of the most challenging periods in the club's history.

Known for his explosive speed, exceptional dribbling skills, and powerful shots, Liddell carried the team through the post-war years.

Despite playing in a struggling side, Liddell's performances were of such high standard that the club was often referred to as "Liddellpool" during this period.

His loyalty and dedication to the club, despite interest from other teams, is still revered by Liverpool fans, making him one of the club's greatest ever players.

3 Mohamed Salah (2017-Present)

Despite still playing for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is undeniably one of the greatest players in the club's history. Since joining in 2017, he's been nothing short of sensational.

His combination of pace, skill, and clinical finishing has seen him break numerous records, including scoring the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, until that record was broken by Erling Haaland this year.

Salah's goals have been instrumental in Liverpool's recent successes, including the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League victories.

His consistent performances have seen him recognised as one of the best players in the world. Despite still being an active player, Salah's impact at Liverpool is undeniable, and he fully deserves his place at the top of this list.

2 Steven Gerrard (1998-2015)

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and is undoubtedly one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players.

Known for his leadership, passion, and exceptional ability, Gerrard carried the team through many challenging periods. His ability to score spectacular goals, his tireless running, and his excellent passing range made him a complete midfielder.

Gerrard's contributions were crucial in many of Liverpool's successes, including the miraculous 2005 Champions League win in Istanbul.

Despite not winning the league with Liverpool, Gerrard's loyalty to the club and his incredible performances ensure his status as a true Liverpool legend.

But he isn't Liverpool's greatest ever player...

1 Kenny Dalglish (1977-1990)

Known as "King Kenny" among the Anfield faithful, Kenny Dalglish was a genius on the pitch and is one of the most respected figures in Liverpool's history.

Dalglish combined skill, intelligence, and a sublime understanding of the game to create and score goals with remarkable consistency.

His ability to deliver in big games was second to none, scoring the winning goal in the 1978 European Cup final.

Dalglish's impact on Liverpool extended beyond his playing career, guiding the club to further success as a manager.

His contributions as a player and manager make him a true icon of the club.