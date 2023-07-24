There's a certain poetry that accompanies the mention of Liverpool Football Club.

Whether it's the impassioned renditions of "You'll Never Walk Alone" reverberating around the hallowed grounds of Anfield or the electric energy of legendary European nights, the Reds have cultivated an identity of passion, perseverance, and glory that is steeped in rich history.

With a heritage that boasts 19 English League titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 6 European Cups, and several other domestic and international honours, the Reds has been a beacon of success and stability in English and European football. Fielding world-class talent across generations, Liverpool has been synonymous with entertaining football, thrilling comebacks, and consistent success. Every squad donned in the iconic red jersey has etched its own story in the club’s illustrious history, contributing to a legacy that future teams strive to uphold.

However, amongst the numerous successful campaigns and exceptional squads, certain teams have stood out, transcending the ordinary to become extraordinary. They have not just won trophies, but have also won hearts, etching their names into folklore with their captivating performances and sheer dominance. It's these teams, the ones that blended talent, spirit, and an insatiable hunger for victory, that define the ethos of Liverpool Football Club. They weren't merely collections of players but cohesive units that symbolised the spirit of the club.

Liverpool's history is replete with legendary figures who have left indelible imprints on the club. Bill Shankly, who took over in 1959, introduced the famous "This is Anfield" sign, a psychological tactic to intimidate opponents. He also ushered in a new era of dominance in English football. His successor, Bob Paisley, further strengthened Liverpool's stranglehold on domestic and European competitions. Later, managers like Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Rafa Benitez, and Jurgen Klopp have continued to uphold the club’s tradition of success.

In player terms, the list is similarly star-studded. Figures like Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard, and more recently Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, have all played pivotal roles in the club’s successes. These iconic players have left a lasting legacy that inspires the next generation of talent to strive for excellence in the red of Liverpool.

Throughout the years, the club's values and vision have remained constant, but the teams have evolved. From the pass-and-move style of the Shankly era to the gegenpressing system under Klopp, Liverpool have consistently been at the forefront of tactical innovations, all while staying true to their attacking philosophy.

Now, the time has come to journey back in time and relive the chapters of glory penned by these extraordinary teams. Ranking these teams is a daunting task, one that involves traversing a century of football history and appreciating the nuances of different eras. But we're up for the challenge. From the early 20th century to the present day, from domestic achievers to European conquerors, we delve into Liverpool's annals to identify the 15 greatest Liverpool sides to have graced the pitch, listed from great to the greatest. It's a journey filled with nostalgic memories, iconic moments, and glorious victories – a celebration of the rich tapestry that is Liverpool Football Club.

15 1995/96: The Spice Boys Era

First on the list, we've got Roy Evans' "Spice Boys". The squad, featuring Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman, was a sight to behold.

Although this team lacked significant silverware, it brought a new flair to the game, captivating fans with audacious style and panache. It was a period of transition, but the sheer talent on display lit up the Premier League.

Sadly for the supporters, no major trophies were secured, despite narrowly missing out on the FA Cup, yet the stylish football played by this young and exciting team ensured they'd be remembered.

14 2000/01: Treble Winners

Gerard Houllier's 2000/01 team was all about efficiency. This pragmatic squad won the League Cup, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Cup, earning the treble and a spot in our ranking. They may not have had the flamboyance of other sides, but the grit and determination to win three significant trophies in one season was a testament to their character. This is the team that re-established Liverpool as a winning club in the new millennium.

Sadly, Houllier is no longer with us. But the Frenchman is remembered fondly by the Kop for his achievements.

13 1921/22 and 1922/23: Back-To-Back Champions

Going further back in time, David Ashworth's team that won back-to-back First Division titles in the 1921/22 and 1922/23 seasons were a force to reckon with.

Dominance was their hallmark, lead by a formidable attacking frontline of Dick Forshaw and Harry Forshaw who were never shy of scoring a goal or two - a characteristic that pervaded one of Liverpool's greatest eras. The team was a perfect blend of skill and resilience, with a winning mentality that would become a cornerstone of the club's future successes.

12 1965/66: Shankly's First Domestic Double

Bill Shankly, one of Liverpool's most legendary managers, led the team to their first domestic double in the 1965/66 season.

This team not only won a lot of silverware that year but also set a high bar for future generations. The iconic Scot's philosophy of playing attractive, attacking football, combined with a strong work ethic, made this team truly stand out.

It was the dawn of a new era, one that would put Liverpool firmly on the map and a team that laid the foundations in helping Shankly become the greatest Liverpool manager of all time.

11 1981/82: A Season of Glory

Bob Paisley's team, featuring a formidable partnership between Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish, claimed the League and League Cup double in the 1981/82 season, displaying sheer dominance in English football.

The deadly combination of Rush's goal-scoring prowess and Dalglish's technical brilliance made this team almost unstoppable. They played the game with a swagger and confidence that captivated fans and terrorised opponents.

10 1975/76: The Birth of a Dynasty

Bob Paisley's second season in charge saw Liverpool lift the League title and the UEFA Cup.

This team laid the foundation for what was to become one of the most dominant periods in English football. The likes of Kevin Keegan, John Toshack, and Ray Clemence played pivotal roles, showing an irresistible blend of technical brilliance and collective solidity.

This team was not only successful - but also breathtaking to watch.

9 1982/83: A Hattrick of Titles

The 1982/83 team under Bob Paisley's last season achieved a third consecutive league title and a fourth League Cup, a remarkable feat that cements their spot in our top 10.

This was a squad filled with winners, players who knew what it took to lift trophy after trophy. The likes of Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen were at the peak of their powers, helping Liverpool to one of their most successful seasons.

8 2004/05: The Miracle of Istanbul

Rafael Benitez's 2004/05 Champions League-winning side will forever be etched in fans' hearts for the Miracle of Istanbul.

From 3-0 down at halftime, Liverpool made a dramatic comeback to win on penalties against AC Milan. This night demonstrated the never-say-die spirit of Liverpool, as Steven Gerrard and co. staged one of the most remarkable comebacks in football history.

7 1961/62: The Genesis of Modern Liverpool

Liverpool may have been a Division Two side during the 1961/62 campaign, but some would argue this was the season that started it all.

Bill Shankly's side started the rise of modern Liverpool by winning the Second Division and gaining promotion.

This was a transformative era, as Shankly assembled a squad that would be capable of competing at the highest level. They were not just winners, but pioneers who changed the course of Liverpool's history.

6 1983/84: The Year of the Treble

Joe Fagan's first season saw Liverpool claim the treble, winning the League, League Cup, and European Cup.

Fagan’s team wove together tactical acumen, technical skill, and tenacity, earning a top-five spot. The likes of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, and Alan Kennedy were key players in this memorable season, helping to further solidify Liverpool's reputation as a winning club.

5 1976/77: European Glory

Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1976/77 lifted the First Division title and the club's first-ever European Cup.

This double-winning team laid the foundation for Liverpool's European dominance. They showcased a formidable blend of English and European styles, becoming a model for future generations. Their success proved that Liverpool was not just a powerhouse in England but a force to be reckoned with in Europe as well.

4 1985/86: The Double Winners

In the 1985/86 season, player-manager Kenny Dalglish steered Liverpool to a league and FA Cup double.

It was a season of sublime football and an iconic moment in the club's rich history. Dalglish himself was a standout, leading the team on and off the pitch. His influence was key to Liverpool's success, making this team one of the most beloved in the club's history.

3 2019/20: The Wait Is Over

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side of 2019/20 brought home the Premier League after 30 long years.

Their spectacular season, punctuated by relentless pressing and lethal counterattacks, remains unforgettable. With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino leading the charge, Liverpool was a goal-scoring machine. Their consistency and incredible work rate were a testament to Klopp's "heavy metal football."

2 1978/79: The Unstoppables

The 1978/79 Liverpool team, under Bob Paisley, played some of the finest football ever seen.

Winning the league title with a then-record 68 points, their mesmerising play and tactical astuteness position them near the top. With an incredible defence and an equally potent attack, they were virtually unstoppable.

The likes of Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness were at their peak, ensuring Liverpool’s legacy as one of the greatest clubs in English football.

1 1977/78: Back-To-Back European Champions

Topping our list, and comfortably in our eyes, is Bob Paisley's 1977/78 side.

They won Liverpool's second consecutive European Cup and firmly established the club as the dominant force in European football. Their blend of determination, skill, and pure love for the game remains unmatched.

Their triumph over Club Brugge in the final at Wembley marked a new high point in Liverpool's history, making this side the undisputed greatest Liverpool team of all time.