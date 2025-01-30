Liverpool may have only just qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, but their stunning group-stage performance has meant they may already have one eye on the semi-finals after their possible opponents for the next two rounds were revealed. Arne Slot's men finished top of the 36-team standings, winning seven of their eight opening contests.

Not only has their early run seen them take away the most money from this season's competition so far, but it has also meant they have avoided a play-off round, which is set to commence during the second week of February. However, while their opposition in the round of 16 is yet to be confirmed, fans are already eyeing a spot in the final four, as the Merseysiders could be set for a dream run to the latter stages of the tournament.

Liverpool Handed Favourable Knockout Stage Draw

The Reds could face one of three French sides in their next tie

After the bracket for the knockout stages was confirmed following the completion of the group phase on Wednesday night, Arne Slot's men now know that they will face one of Brest, Benfica, Monaco or Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. On paper, the fixture against PSG would appear to be the toughest, with the French champions making the final most recently in 2020. However, a possible clash with Brest would see the Anfield outfit come up against a side making their European debut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have won two and lost two in their previous European clashes with PSG.

Things also appear promising for potential quarter-final clashes. Should the Reds qualify for the last eight, their possible opponents include Lille, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Lisbon or Club Brugge. The Premier League leaders have already overcome the Ligue 1 side this season and would fancy their chances against the remainder of the teams they could be matched up against.

It is only if they reach the semi-finals that the six-time European champions could face some of the pre-tournament favourites, with Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Manchester City among the sides who could be lying in wait.

