Liverpool are ‘very happy’ with Luis Diaz and would need a ‘completely crazy’ proposal to consider selling him, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Last week, MailOnline reported that both Diaz and Joe Gomez are targets for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer. However, Romano says the Colombian forward ‘has a future’ at Liverpool and is unlikely to see any changes this summer.

New manager Arne Slot is set to evaluate his squad and make new signings this summer after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, but Diaz is unlikely to be moved.

The 27-year-old, who arrived from Porto in 2022, had another impressive season for the Reds as they mounted a Premier League title challenge. Keeping the squad core could be key to Slot’s Liverpool start after the club underwent a midfield rebuild last summer when the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner all departed the club.

Luis Diaz ‘Very Happy’ at Liverpool

The Reds value his potential

Despite recent links with Saudi Arabia, Liverpool are not looking to sell Diaz at the moment, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he has a future. Yes, Liverpool are very happy with him. He's very happy at Liverpool. So, unless they receive a completely crazy proposal in terms of financial package, I don't see any change, really. “Luis Diaz is happy at Liverpool, and the club believes that he still has big potential ahead to show even more of his fantastic skills. “And so, at the moment, the idea is to continue together. Then, of course, in the market, if you receive a crazy proposal, this can always change. But at the moment, the feeling is really optimistic between them.”

Last month, the Saudi Pro League’s chief executive, Michael Emenalo, revealed their aim to sign players in their prime this transfer window after spending vastly on veterans previously.

But, according to Romano, any of the Middle Eastern clubs would have to offer Liverpool a ‘completely crazy’ proposal if they wish to lure Diaz to Asia.

Luis Diaz Stats (2023-2024) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 37 8 5 Europa League 7 3 0 FA Cup 3 1 0 EFL Cup 4 1 0

Slot to Resolve Gomez’s Future

Set for talks with Liverpool board

Liverpool want to involve new manager Slot in transfer discussions on every single player, including defender Joe Gomez, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Gomez has recently been linked with an exit as the Reds are looking for a new central defender and his future could be in the hands of Slot.

Liverpool are reportedly looking at numerous candidates to strengthen the centre-back position this summer, including Portuguese duo Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio.

Gomez, who can cover several positions in defence and midfield, enjoyed a successful last season under Klopp as he appeared in 51 matches for the club.

