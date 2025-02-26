Steve McMahon was the engine room of the Liverpool title-winning teams of the mid and late 1980s. According to Vinnie Jones, the midfileder was one of the hardest players of the time. The Merseysider started his career at Everton, before moving to Liverpool via Aston Villa.

Once at Anfield in 1985, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was player-manager. He would guide them to the league and FA Cup double. At Wembley, in the cup final, Ian Rush scored two goals to see Liverpool beat Everton 3-1. Of course, Rush and Dalglish were giants for the club.

McMahon Picked His Best Liverpool Teammate

Former England man named John Barnes

However, when asked who was the best player McMahon played alongside at Anfield, it is not the Scot or Welshman who he selects:

“I was fortunate, I played with Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish but the best one for me was John Barnes. For two years, John Barnes was sensational – he really was, In ’88 when he first came, everyone was a bit sceptical but for two years – he was the best in European football without a shadow of a doubt – I’d have to say John Barnes"

It is true. On his arrival at Anfield from Watford, Barnes was sensational on the left of midfield. It was actually 1987 when he joined Liverpool. He won the English title in his first season. Barnes scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists. Accolades followed, with Barnes being named the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Barnes is One of Liverpool's Greatest

He dazzled for the Reds

Unfortunately for Barnes, English clubs were banned from European competition after the Heysel disaster. So Barnes didn't play in the European Cup at the peak of his powers. At Liverpool, Barnes showed how he was one of the most skilful English players in football history, as well as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players.

Barnes and McMahon were pretty much ever-present together in the 1987/88 season, with the two playing a combined 97 appearances. At the end of the season, Liverpool would finish the first division in first place, nine points clear of Manchester United.

The two would win a further title together in 1990. Again, their winning margin was nine points, this time ahead of Aston Villa in second place. At that time, with Barnes in such exceptional form, it seemed ridiculous that the club would have to wait a further 30 years for their next title. Yet they did. Liverpool fans who went to Anfield in that era will certainly have no complaints about McMahon's choice.