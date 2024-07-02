Highlights Liverpool reportedly want to sign France star Adrien Rabiot for their Premier League title chase.

Rabiot is currently a free agent, with Liverpool expressing a desire for his services.

AC Milan and recent club Juventus are also interested in Rabiot, with his decision set to be made after EURO 2024.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will need to get started in the transfer market in the coming weeks if he is to give himself any chance of winning the Premier League title - and one of his first signings could be France star Adrien Rabiot, with reports suggesting there is a 'desire' from the Reds to make a bid for his services.

Thiago Alcantara has departed Anfield on a free transfer after an injury-hit season, despite showing promise at the start of his career on Merseyside with a series of cultured, technical displays that had fans marvelling at his every kick. Liverpool have struggled slightly in midfield in recent months, and Slot will know that he needs to bring in a couple of experienced stars to weather the storm and supply his front line - with free agent Rabiot being 'desired' by the club due to his free agent status, according to Calciomercato.

Rabiot is Desired by Liverpool

The French star is not short of suitors after his contract expired

The report states that Rabiot is now officially a free agent, and with EURO 2024 underway, he's not likely to make a decision until his tournament is over. Juventus 'have not dumped him' and hope for a new deal to be signed after the tournament, whilst AC Milan remain lurking - but Liverpool could also join the race, and there is a desire from the Reds to make a concrete attempt for his services.

Rabiot's situation at Juventus has seen him offered just £6million over two seasons at the Allianz Stadium, which is the equivalent of around £60,000-per-week - plus the option of a third year in Turin.

Juventus still think there are possibilities of him remaining at the club, thanks to new boss Thiago Motta having sounded out his appreciation for the central midfielder and his 'characteristics', though he won't give an answer until the end of this summer's tournament.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 3rd Assists 3 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.2 =2nd Match rating 7.07 1st

Once his involvement in Germany is over, he will give an answer to Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli - who hopes he will remain in the famous black and white shirt despite various interest from abroad, alongside Serie A rivals Milan - with Juventus icon David Trezeguet giving him praise by labelling him as 'extraordinary'.

Milan sporting director Geoffrey Moncada is 'crazy' about the Frenchman, whilst footballing legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given his approval of the deal; with his international experience being imperative to bring to the club thanks to the departures of Simon Kjaer and Olivier Giroud.

AC Milan have made 'several' contacts with Rabiot's representatives to understand whether a deal would be feasible, with a contract on similar terms to Juventus' offer being issued.

Rabiot's Experience Would Fill a Huge Void

The Frenchman has years of experience at the top level

Rabiot made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 as a 17-year-old, and hasn't looked back since in terms of first-team appearances across all competitions for the side from the capital and Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adrien Rabiot has four goals in 47 caps for France

Over 300 league appearances combined for the two giant European clubs has been followed by 60 appearances in the Champions League, and with his appearance against Belgium on Monday evening marking his 47th cap for France, the midfield boasts a plethora of experience that would certainly help Liverpool replace the likes of Thiago, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - seasoned professionals who have all left Anfield over the past year.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-07-24.