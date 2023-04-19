Liverpool are planning to make up to five signings this summer after pulling out of the race for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

That could include Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, though Jones says bringing him to Anfield isn't going to be easy.

Liverpool transfer news

According to multiple outlets, including The Guardian, Liverpool have cooled their interest in Bellingham because of the finances involved for a potential deal this summer. A huge valuation is surely something they would've expected, though, considering the player's value to his club.

The Reds are now looking at other midfielders, like Mac Allister. Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that he's sure that they're keeping an eye on the 24-year-old.

Given the amount of clubs that are interested in him, however, his price tag is also likely to be a high one.

Football Insider are reporting that as well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Mac Allister, too.

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool's transfer plans?

With Liverpool unlikely to spend their entire budget on Bellingham, Jones understands that the plan at Anfield now is to sign four or five new players.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There's no way anyone's going to get a free run at Mac Allister and I'm sure that Liverpool will know that. He's an interesting option.

"My understanding for Liverpool is that they're looking at four or five signings in the summer now and I can see why he would be one of their targets, but it's not going to be easy to sign him."

Who else are Liverpool looking at?

Mac Allister is not the only midfielder Liverpool have turned to. According to football.london, the Merseyside club are also keen on Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher as Jürgen Klopp targets reinforcements for the middle of the park.

With how this season has gone for the Reds, they do need to strengthen in the summer.

They also have midfielders who are out of contract at the end of the campaign, so Klopp is going to have to bring in new additions in that area of the squad.

When you consider all of the above, Liverpool signing a couple of midfielders instead of blowing their entire budget on Bellingham may make more sense.

He's the new toy that they badly want but missing out on the England international may actually benefit Liverpool. It just depends on what they do with the money that they would've spent on him.