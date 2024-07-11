Highlights Liverpool's pursuit of a midfielder includes potential moves for Joao Gomes and Joshua Kimmich.

The Reds aim to strengthen their midfield after revamping it last year, targeting defensively-minded players in the middle of the park.

The Merseysiders are also trying to hijack United's move for highly sought-after defender Leny Yoro.

Liverpool are in the market for a midfield signing this summer, and have made contact with a number of targets, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are looking to build on a season where they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, finishing third behind Manchester City and Arsenal. Arne Slot arrives with a list of priorities regarding the state of his squad, and has determined that acquiring a new midfielder can help bridge this gap with the top two.

Romano has revealed that efforts have been made to initiate potential midfield deals, with a move for Wolves star Joao Gomes dubbed 'one to watch', while Joshua Kimmich has a 'realistic chance' of a switch to Anfield.

Romano: Liverpool Want a Midfielder

The Reds revamped their midfield last summer

This time 12 months ago, Jurgen Klopp was undertaking a major revamp of Liverpool's midfield. Ageing players such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club, while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenbech all arrived on Merseyside.

A season of inconsistency amongst this cohort has provoked a desire for another player to be added in the middle of the park, with Slot set to continue Klopp's rebuild. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has verified this, claiming Liverpool have set the wheels in motion with regard to signing a midfielder this summer. The journalist said:

"I think also in the midfield, there is a possibility for Liverpool to do something in the summer transfer window. They had several contacts, but still nothing advanced or at the final stage. But for sure, Liverpool have genuine interest in midfielders for the summer transfer window, so they can do something in that position."

Few concrete links to players in this position have emerged, aside from rumours relating to the aforementioned Gomes and Kimmich, but it seems clear that the Merseysiders are targeting a defensively minded player to operate alongside the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Endo demonstrated that he's capable at this level last season, starting 20 Premier League games, but there is a feeling within Melwood that an upgrade could be made in this area. In comparison to City and Arsenal, who boast Rodri and Declan Rice respectively, Slot believes a number six of a high level could make the difference in a title challenge.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mac Allister Szoboszlai Endo Appearances 33 33 29 Goals 5 3 1 Assists 5 2 0 Pass Accuracy 86.6% 82.6% 88% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.23 6.5 5.29 Key Passes Per 90 1.63 2.39 0.84 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 4.64 2.01 3.56

Liverpool Looking to Hijack United's Move for Yoro

The Red Devils have agreed a fee with Lille

Alongside further midfield additions this summer, Slot is looking to bolster his central defensive options. With Joel Matip departing, the north-west club are in need of another centre-back to supplement the existing options of Virgil van Dijk, Jarrel Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds are hoping to beat United to the signing of starlet Leny Yoro, despite United reportedly reaching an agreement to sign the player. The 18-year-old, who is also a target for Real Madrid, is available for around €50 million this summer, and is one of the most highly sought after young defenders in Europe, playing 32 times in Ligue 1 last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/07/2024