Liverpool have gone ‘really under the radar’ in terms of their incomings this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

As Jurgen Klopp’s outfit look to rise up the Premier League rankings, signing a series of stars this summer will be imperative to their success.

Liverpool transfer news

While Arsenal are currently frontrunners for the best summer window as things stand, Liverpool’s quiet – yet impressive – window after signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £90m.

The former Brighton star Mac Allister had a move confirmed early on as the Reds took no time to assert their dominance on the market.

Next on the agenda was Newcastle target Szoboszlai, who joined the Merseyside club for £60m, per Sky Sports. The former RB Leipzig midfielder has signed a five-year deal at the club and was just another example of Liverpool’s front-footed stance in this window.

Liverpool have now upgraded their midfield options but have other areas to tend to if they are to become genuine title challengers.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They’ve gone about it really, really quickly. Liverpool have gone really under the radar. They’re probably quite happy with all the noise about Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, Havertz and Arsenal spending big money and United trying to get deals over the line with the likes of Mason Mount.

“Whereas Liverpool almost unnoticed it was like emerging ever before the season had finished that Alex Mac Allister was going to be going to Anfield. And sure as you like, you know, within weeks of the season finishing, he’s in a Liverpool shirt and he’s ready for pre-season.”

Who else could be moving to Anfield this summer?

There are signs that Liverpool are not stopping there.

As mentioned, they want to return to rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester City and will only do so by continuing their success in the coming weeks and months.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that one more midfielder is on the Reds’ wish list, considering they are losing a plethora of talent in that area. The reputable Italian journalist claimed they are keeping tabs on the in-demand Southampton phenom Romeo Lavia, with the seaside club valuating their young ace at £50m.

Rudy Galetti took to Twitter to let his thousands of followers that Liverpool are ramping up their pursuit of Khephren Thuram, but they do anticipate a rivalling bid from Newcastle.

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, has told Klopp that the defence is, however, the next area that the club need to reinforce, with The Times claiming that Liverpool have amalgamated a shortlist for potential defenders.

But with the German coach’s preferred option Josko Gvardiol seemingly Manchester City bound, he will now turn his attention to the rest of the pack.