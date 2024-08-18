Liverpool are yet to make any summer signings despite the departures of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Fabio Carvalho so far in the current window - but that could be set to change with just under two weeks left in the transfer market, with Fabrizio Romano stating that a move that would take Valencia goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili to Anfield is in the offing with the Reds seeing 'movement' over a potential deal for the young shot-stopper alongside other targets.

Mamardashvili shot to prominence at the European Championships in the summer with Georgia becoming a surprise package, valiantly crashing out to eventual winners Spain in the round of 16 - though that didn't take anything away from his performances. Clubs in Europe have been notified to his talents on the big stage and with Liverpool potentially needing a new backup for Alisson Becker, reports have linked him with a move to Anfield - with Romano stating that there have been talks between Liverpool and Valencia over a potential move.

Liverpool Could Make Moves Alongside Mamardashvili

Liverpool could be in the market for a new goalkeeper

Writing on his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that talks are progressing and that movement is ongoing for the Georgian goalkeeper - with Arne Slot hinting at potential new signings after their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. He said:

"Arne Slot enjoyed a win on his Premier League debut as Liverpool manager, and fans will also have noticed him hinting at signings when he spoke after the game. "There’s the Giorgi Mamardashvili story still on for the future, for 2025; then for sure we could see some movement for the final two weeks this summer. Liverpool are exploring options, it could be on different positions, so there’s movement and there could be things to happen these two weeks. "There are no concrete names to mention yet, so Liverpool fans will have to be patient, but they’re exploring possibilities and I will update you as soon as I can."

Liverpool Could Profit From Forward Planning

Their goalkeeping department could see a shake up

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a superb No. 2 for the Reds throughout his career, but the Irishman is not as young as many would think and at the age of 25, first-team football could be imperative for his development before he ends up becoming a backup keeper throughout his career.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 24 3rd Losses 4 2nd Goals conceded 41 3rd Goals scored 86 3rd xG 93.32 1st

Mamardashvili could be the ideal replacement for the Cork-born star, and at the age of 23, he has another two years of youth on Kelleher which is of great importance to the club.

Having missed just one La Liga game in the past two seasons, the Georgian has been in superb form for Valencia and his performances at EURO 2024 have highlighted just how good he is as a young goalkeeper, with players between the sticks generally developing later and finishing their careers later than outfield players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mamardashvili has made 101 appearances for Valencia.

Alisson is only 31 and he is expected to be Liverpool's first-choice shot-stopper for the coming years but with Mamardashvili potentially coming in to act as his understudy, it's a move that would set the Reds up for quite some time - with genuine quality too as they could also receive a decent fee for Kelleher in the process.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-08-24.