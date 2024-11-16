Liverpool have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush over a potential deal for the player, who is keen on a switch to Anfield, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Marmoush has started the new campaign in spectacular form, scoring eleven goals and providing seven assists in just ten Bundesliga appearances. This exceptional output has prompted interest from a host of English clubs, with GMS sources revealing in October that West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are eyeing a move for the Egyptian, who is valued at £40 million.

However, reports have emerged suggesting that Liverpool are also among the potential suitors, and that the Reds consider the versatile attacker as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Merseyside outfit have set the wheels in motion over a prospective deal with Frankfurt, commencing discussions ahead of a summer move.

Liverpool Open Talks Over Marmoush

The player dreams of a move to Anfield

Developing through the academy of Egyptian side Wadi Degla, Marmoush moved to Europe in 2020, joining Wolfsburg. Taking time to settle in German football, the Egypt international has come into his own since leaving die Wolfe for Frankfurt last summer on a free transfer, and has subsequently been described as 'wonderful'.

A prolific debut campaign in Germany's financial campaign, finding the back of the net on 17 occasions, has been followed by a scintillating start to this term. 16 goals in 14 matches has sparked widespread attention in the 25-year-old, who is already deemed one of the 15 best strikers in world football.

A move away from Frankfurt come the end of the season is surely on the cards, and Falk has revealed that Merseyside is currently his most likely destination. Writing for the Daily Briefing, the transfer expert revealed:

"It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool. It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah. He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club - it would mean a lot in his home country. "Initial talks have already taken place with the Reds over a 2025 move. Other English clubs are also in the running but Marmoush wants to stay at Frankfurt until the summer - after that, a transfer is possible."

Marmoush's Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Goals 11 Assists 7 Shots Per 90 4.21 Key Passes Per 90 2.37 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.69

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024