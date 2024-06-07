Highlights Liverpool's rumored interest in Atalanta's Ederson has been debunked by a reliable source, James Pearce.

After key midfield departures, Arne Slot looks to strengthen Liverpool's midfield even further.

Liverpool are also eyeing PSV's Johan Bakayoko as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to reports, but The Athletic’s James Pearce has poured cold water on the rumours, suggesting a move for the Brazilian is simply ‘not the case’.

In the summer of 2023, the Reds added the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch to the mix after a host of midfield names departed the club, but it seems that Arne Slot - in his first summer in Merseyside - is looking to bolster his engine room some more.

The Dutchman began his role as Jurgen Klopp’s successor this week and will work in tandem with sporting director Richard Hughes across the summer months. Earlier this week, reports suggested they were working on signing an upgrade to Wataru Endo - most notably, Ederson.

Pearce Deals Hammer Blow in Ederson Deal

Ederson's partner Teun Koopmeiners also eyed

According to reports, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign the defensive midfielder as one of their marquee coups of the summer and the Brazilian himself is reportedly ‘leaning towards the approach’ with the lure of Premier League action doing its thing.

Having played a starring role in his side’s Europa League triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, the all-action technician has also piqued the interest of perennial French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly interested on the back of a domestic treble.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson played the most Serie A minutes (2,875) of anyone in the Atalanta squad in 2023/24, all while boasting an overall rating of 6.92.

The epicentre of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side’s success in 2023/24, the former Corinthians man - who will turn 25 in July - was an expert at performing the deep midfield role, screening the back three with ease. His goal contributions lacked somewhat, but the intangible aspects of his game were equally crucial to their trophy lift.

Replying to said report that suggested Liverpool are ‘close’ to agreeing a deal to sign the 24-year-old, Pearce’s reply implied the break of news is not entirely truthful. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said:

“Believe this is not the case.”

Recently, Italian publication Tutto Juve suggested that the Bergamo-based club’s victory on the European stage had caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs - Liverpool included. Both Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners, according to the report, were among Liverpool’s targets for the summer, though it was revealed that Juventus are also keen on the pair.

Liverpool Identify Bakayoko as Potential Salah Replacement

Egyptian's future at Anfield still unsettled

Alongside a defensive midfielder, The Athletic have suggested that Liverpool are keen to bolster two more positions: centre-back and a new winger. In terms of the latter, the uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s immediate future is a cause for concern in Anfield circles as his current contract comes to an end in the summer of 2025.

The Egyptian King has been a reliable source of goals since his £34.3 million arrival in the summer of 2017. That said, Football Insider have revealed they are looking to sign a replacement before his ‘eventual departure’ and PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko has emerged as the top option.

Salah vs Bakayoko - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Salah Bakayoko Minutes 2,536 2,500 Goals/Assists 18/10 12/9 Shots per game 3.6 2.9 Pass success rate (%) 75.7 87 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.8 Key passes per game 2.1 2.1 Overall rating 7.24 7.68

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the club’s pursuit of the Dutchman, 21, has stepped up in pace. In 2023/24, Bakoyoko notched 14 goals and assists apiece across 48 outings, all the while helping his employers to the Eredivisie title. Whether he'd be able to match Salah's exploits in England, however, remains to be seen.

