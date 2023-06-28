Liverpool look set to make a move for their second midfield signing of the summer as the club reportedly weigh up a move for Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Reds are exploring a move for the Hungarian midfielder.

The club have reportedly met with the player's representatives in the past week in order to pursue the deal.

A move for the RB Leipzig man will likely be difficult, and it will need to be swift.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is a clause in Szoboszlai's contract with the German club that will allow him to leave for a fixed fee.

The fee reported is €70 million, but can only be activated up until the 30th of June, meaning Liverpool only have two days remaining.

It is likely that the asking price will increase significantly as soon as this deadline passes.

Would Szoboszlai be interested in the move?

The 22-year-old has previously given a glowing reference for the current Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp.

He told Index, per Liverpool Echo: “It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp.”

He did however add a few more names into the mix: "As it would be under Guardiola or Jose Mourinho."

He expanded by saying: “I don’t know what they would be able to get out of me. Relatively few footballers are given all this (opportunity), however."

The young man definitely backs himself to make it as a star one day as he finished by adding: "Only the best. I believe I can reach that level, and it would be great to work with any of them one day.”

Why is Jurgen Klopp interested in Szoboszlai?

It is no secret that Liverpool are in dire need of reinforcements in the middle of the park after a poor season.

Alexis Mac Allister has already joined and Szoboszlai could follow him through the door at Anfield.

The Bundesliga ace has been described as a 'future icon' of the game by @FTalentScout on Twitter, following an impressive showing in an international game against Bulgaria.

A goal threat in midfield is exactly what the team needs after Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino left the club and Mohamed Salah is currently carrying the majority of the burden in this area.