Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Romano says the Reds have had a conversation with the 24-year-old about a move to Anfield this summer and he also tweeted on Saturday saying that they are closer to agreeing personal terms.

Liverpool transfer news — Alexis Mac Allister

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Mac Allister to join Liverpool.

FSG will have to splash the cash, though, with 90min reporting that the Argentine could cost up to £70m in the upcoming transfer window. Currently, he's only valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt.

Mac Allister's price tag comes as no shock given his increase in profile this season.

He's now a World Cup winner and is also one of Brighton's most important players. The former Boca Juniors loanee has made more than 30 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls in the current campaign (also via Transfermarkt).

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool?

Romano has informed GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool and Mac Allister are yet to agree anything.

The Italian journalist said: "From what I understand, it's not something agreed yet on club or player side. So they had a conversation with Mac Allister, but it's not a done deal between Mac Allister and Liverpool."

Will Liverpool be able to agree a deal with Alexis Mac Allister?

They've got a good chance. Brighton are doing well right now under Roberto De Zerbi, but it's going to be hard to say no to a club of Liverpool's size.

Mac Allister's wages could also go up dramatically at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have already offered the Argentina international a contract worth more than £150,000 a week, which would triple his current deal. The Reds' biggest obstacle is probably interest from other clubs.

The aforementioned outlet has also suggested that Manchester United and Manchester City could make moves for the Brighton man in the summer, so there could be a real scrap for his signature.

It's the sort of transfer battle Jürgen Klopp needs Liverpool to win, though. The Merseyside club are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are leaving at the end of the season, while Liverpool now look to be out of the race for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. Failing to sign Mac Allister would also be a huge blow at this stage.