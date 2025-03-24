A former Liverpool star, once dubbed 'world-class' by former manager Jurgen Klopp, is reportedly refusing to leave his current club after a huge change in fortunes since his 2022 departure from Anfield. Having not only won the Champions League but also scored in the final of the competition, many fans hoped that a fresh start would allow Belgian international Divock Origi the chance to prove his worth elsewhere.

After acting as a rotational option throughout his time on Merseyside and making 175 appearances for the club, Origi left on a free transfer to join AC Milan despite being beloved by the Kop. However, the 29-year-old has not featured for the Italian giants since 2023, and rumours are suggesting that he is refusing to leave the San Siro despite their wishes.

Origi Refusing to Leave AC Milan

The striker is not registered to play in Serie A

According to a report from CalcioMercato, Origi's refusal to leave Milan is being described as a 'mystery,' as no one is quite sure what the striker's motive is after he allegedly turned down several loan offers from Italy and abroad. One of the reasons for this supposedly stems from his most recent stint in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Origi joined the now high-flying Garibaldi during the 2023/2024 season but played just 22 games, starting in only eight of them. He notched just one goal during that time, and his experience has 'convinced him not to try again with this formula.'

With his deal set to run until 2026, Milan have attempted to negotiate an early termination of the Belgian's contract, but that has also been dismissed by the player, who looks set to let his deal run to its natural conclusion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Capology, Divock Origi's weekly salary when he first joined AC Milan was £82,763.

Origi's struggles cap off a real decline in the forward's career, having been considered one of the better finishers at Liverpool in recent years, and being at the double in the legendary 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final.

Klopp's Praise of Origi While at Liverpool

The German was known to be a big fan of the striker

Despite his current troubles in Italy, Origi is known to be a former favourite of ex-Liverpool boss Klopp, who was highly complimentary of the forward during his time spent under his tutelage. Speaking after a 2-0 win over Everton in 2022, the German said:

"He [Origi] is a legend on and off the pitch. Fantastic footballer, a world class striker and is our best finisher. Everyone would say the same. You see this in training. It is a really hard decision to make to leave him out. Everyone loves Divock here."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Capology - accurate as of 24/03/2025.