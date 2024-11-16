Liverpool are the most successful club in English football, with their dominance in the late 1970s and 1980s being a huge contributing factor in achieving this title. Famous for their wealth of attacking talent throughout the years – from Kenny Dalglish to Mohamed Salah – the Reds have blessed spectators with an array of awe-inspiring goals, although not all have come from players you would expect.

Primarily known for providing defensive stability and safeguarding their goalkeeper behind, some defenders go beyond these duties and like to venture forward in search of a goal – whether that simply be from a set-piece or even from a marauding run up the pitch.

Liverpool have had – and still possess – a raft of forward-thinking defenders who have a keen eye for goal, with their contributions proving vital in the club’s success. With that in mind, here are the nine highest scoring Liverpool defenders in history.

9 Alan Kennedy

20 goals

Starting off with a player who may not feature on this list for much longer due to Trent Alexander-Arnold being one goal behind, Kennedy was a marauding left-back who scored his fair share of important goals - most notably the winning goal in the 1981 European Cup final against Real Madrid.

Known for his pace and defensive tenacity, Kennedy epitomised what Liverpool were about in the early 80s and was a key figure in their success - leaving the club after seven years as a five-time league winner and two-time European champion. Although he may soon be replaced on this list, he has etched his name into Liverpool history and will go down as one of their greatest ever left-backs.

8 Virgil van Dijk

25 goals

The only current player to feature on this list, van Dijk is already Liverpool's eighth-highest scoring defender in history, and he will likely continue rising up the rankings. Standing at six feet, four inches tall, the Dutchman's colossal stature makes him formidable in the air, with set-pieces being a nightmare for the opposition to defend against - that is without factoring in the crossing abilities that Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold possess.

Since signing from Southampton in 2018, the centre-back has revolutionised the Liverpool defence and cemented himself as one of the greatest defenders in not only the club's history, but the Premier League too, with his goal threat only adding to his claim.

As the Liverpool fans regularly sing, they watch him defend and they watch him score - a song they will be hoping continues to ring out around Anfield as the defender enters the latter stages of his illustrious career.

7 John Arne Riise

31 goals

If there is one thing that John Arne Riise is known for, it is scoring goals, but the Norwegian never seemed to enjoy a tap-in. With one of the most powerful left-foots in world football, Riise's goal compilation is one to revel in, with almost every strike taking the back of the net off from quite some distance.

Featuring just under 350 times between 2001 and 2008, Riise was so dangerous going forward that he sometimes played as a left-midfielder - a position he started in for the Reds during their 2005 Champions League final win over AC Milan.

Although he never set the world alight - unlike some of his goals - Riise's most successful period came whilst playing on Merseyside and his 31 goals is enough to see him hold down a place on this list.

6 Sami Hyypiä

35 goals

The word "legend" is often over-used in football, or when it comes to any sporting achievement for that matter, but it can justifiably be used to describe the remarkable service Sami Hyypiä gave to Liverpool Football Club since joining in 1999.

Bringing a calm presence and a wealth of leadership experience, the Finnish defender quickly became indispensable to the club and often captained the side due to the persistent injuries to Jamie Redknapp and Robbie Fowler - the designated captain and vice-captain.

Similarly to van Dijk, Hyypiä's stature meant he was almost impossible to mark from set-pieces, with the majority of his goals coming via his head. After a decade of supreme consistency and dependability, the centre-back left Liverpool with 10 trophies and a legacy that will last a lifetime.

5 Steve Nicol

45 goals

Joining Liverpool as a 19-year-old who only played part-time football, the "out-of-work" building labourer never had to use his hands again since his move from Ayr United in 1981 and, instead, let his feet do all the work.

Nicol was a versatile player who was described by Daglish as not having a weakness, with his style of play very similar to the "modern day" full-backs seen today. Despite his love for junk food, this did not stop him from bombing down the wing or popping up in the box, with a handful of his 45 goals being scored like a clinical striker. Although his name may not spring to mind immediately as a club legend, his 458 appearances and 12 trophies mean that he is right up there with the very best, especially in terms of goalscoring.

4 Tommy Smith

47 goals

Starting off as a groundsman at Anfield, Smith became a player, captain and a coach at Liverpool - becoming one of the club's highest appearances makers in their history with 638. Known as one of football's 'hard men', Smith was a shrewd reader of the game and was indestructible in the air - two traits that helped him reach this goal tally.

Smith's abilities were integral under Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, with his leadership a key part of their remarkable success of the mid-60s, whilst he was young enough to survive the changes and become the eventual captain in the 70s. Despite being one of the older players on this list, Smith's legacy - especially as a goalscoring defender - will last a little while longer.

3 Emlyn Hughes

48 goals

Emlyn 'Crazy Horse' Hughes is one of the most enthusiastic players ever to pull on a Liverpool shirt, with his nickname deriving from the way he used to charge up the pitch in search for possession of the ball. Blessed with immense stamina and an aggressive style of play, Hughes made 665 appearances for the Reds - the fifth-highest in the club's history - and netted 48 goals from full-back, with his style of play being adored by the Anfield faithful between 1967 and 1979.

Hughes was a threat in the air but also with the ball on the floor, with his long-range strikes - just like Riise - producing an entertaining highlights reel that many are not capable of replicating.

2 Phil Neal

59 goals

Phil Neal is one of the most decorated players in English football history, with the right-back winning eight First Division titles, four League Cups, four European Cups, five FA Charity Shields, one UEFA Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.

Dependable rather than spectacular, 'Mr Consistent' was an ever-present throughout the 70s and early 80s and racked up an impressive goal tally, with 40 of his 59 coming from the penalty spot - including one to seal the Reds' first ever European Cup against Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1977. Club legends do not get much bigger than Neal, and he is considered the greatest right-back in their history.

1 Chris Lawler

61 goals

With an impressive 61 goals, Lawler is Liverpool's highest scoring defender in history - a title made even more impressive by the fact that he was never the designated penalty taker or set-piece specialist. The fullback often ghosted into the penalty area and was described by manager Paisley as having the "brain of a striker", with his goals playing a key role in the two League titles, two UEFA Cups, two FA Cups and three FA Charity Shelds that the club won during his eight-year stay.

Although he made just under 550 appearances for the Reds and won so many trophies, Lawler is an unspoken hero of the club and his nickname of 'The Silent Knight' is rather fitting - a name given to him after making 316 consecutive appearances without missing a single game.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermrkt and - correct as of 01/10/2024