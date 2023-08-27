Highlights Liverpool have internally discussed signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, but no official move has been made yet.

The Reds are targeting another midfielder before the transfer window closes to reinforce their squad.

Liverpool's pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich is a long-standing target, but it depends on Bayern's willingness to sell. The club's unsuccessful bid for Moises Caicedo has indicated their financial capability.

Liverpool have discussed signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz internally, as journalist Ben Jacobs explains to GIVEMESPORT whether they’re yet to make a move for the Brazilian.

The Reds may be looking to add another body in the middle of the park before the window closes.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

After losing five midfielders already this summer, reinforcements were necessary in the engine room for Jurgen Klopp. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner have all departed, with Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai signed as replacements. With five players out the door and only three in, Klopp and his recruitment team could be working on another addition before the window slams shut next week. Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier in the window that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was an option for the Merseyside club.

Last summer, it was also claimed by reports in Brazil, via the Liverpool Echo, that the Reds had made an offer to sign Aston Villa’s Luiz, but a move has failed to materialise so far. Now, journalist Jacobs has discussed the prospect of Liverpool signing Gravenberch or Luiz this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool?

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool have discussed signing Luiz, who has been described as 'Casemiro-like' internally, but are yet to make an official move. The journalist adds that Gravenberch is also one to keep an eye on, with Liverpool targeting him for a while now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I'm not aware of any movement at this point.

“I think that it's crystal clear that Liverpool wants to add between now and the end of the window if the right name becomes available. I would still keep an eye on Ryan Gravenberch because that's a long-standing Liverpool target and the player is keen on the move. It's just a case of Bayern insisting they don't want to sell and we wait and see towards the end of the window whether anything changes there. I think from Liverpool's point of view as well, because they put that £111m down unsuccessfully for Moises Caicedo, they've sent a message out to the market that they've got big money to spend.

“That might mean that they have to pay above the odds if they do want a last-minute window target because there's the urgency there to get a deal done on Liverpool's part. Everyone now knows they've got the finances. That was very different originally when they were fighting over a Lavia fee, and making offers that were small increases around the low £40m's. But then obviously, as soon as they put down £111m for Moses Caicedo, the whole market is aware that they've got a big chunk of money that they are prepared to spend for the right target. So, let's wait and see whether Liverpool can get value on the midfielder that they're looking for between now and the end of the window."

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Liverpool?

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. However, Manchester City are also in the race to secure his signature, which could complicate matters. The report adds that the Merseyside club have also considered Kalvin Phillips, which could play a role in the Nunes saga. It could be a busy end to the window for Liverpool.