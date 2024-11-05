Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, whose future at the Bernabeu is up in the air, and have already made contact with the player's entourage over a potential deal, according to Sky Sports.

Tchouameni has started ten of Los Blancos' eleven La Liga matches this season, and made 27 league appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit last season. Despite this prominence in the team, the Frenchman's future in Madrid is said to be uncertain, with the club's management unsure as to whether he's capable of replacing the retired Toni Kroos in the long-term, and are disappointed with his recent performances.

Long-term admirers of the former Monaco man, Liverpool are understood to be potential suitors for Tchouameni, as they continue their search for a defensive midfielder. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old, and the Reds have already initiated communications with his camp ahead of an attempt to acquire him.

Liverpool Interested in Tchouameni

They wanted him when he was at Monaco

Emerging through Bordeaux's academy, Tchouameni burst onto the scene at Monaco during the 2021/22 season, prompting Real Madrid to sign him for a reported €100 million in the summer of 2022. Viewed as the long-term heir to Kroos' throne, the France international has already made over 100 appearances and won the Champions League in a white shirt.

However, doubts about his suitability as the German's successor have begun to creep into senior figures at the Bernabeu, and he could now face the chopping block.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are keen on reigniting their interest in a player they were in for when he was at Monaco. Only valued at £36 million at the time, the addition of Tchouameni was described as a potential 'statement signing' for the Merseysiders back in 2022, and they could now finally land the player.

Real Madrid are said to be demanding €60 million for the Rouen-born man's services, and would be willing to sanction a departure for this fee. Liverpool have already approached the midfield metronome's representatives, with Arne Slot eager to finally add a natural number six to his squad in an upcoming transfer window.

Tchouameni's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Minutes Played 844 Pass Accuracy 94% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.4 Key Passes Per 90 0.32 Tackles Per 90 2.13 Interceptions Per 90 2.45

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 05/11/2024