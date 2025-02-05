Liverpool have held internal discussions over signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Reds are reportedly starting to identify potential transfer targets for next season, with the Dutch international among those under consideration alongside Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller.

While the Premier League leaders appear strong in midfield despite missing out on Martin Zubimendi last summer, they could look to reinforce their options ahead of Arne Slot’s second season at Anfield.

De Jong’s wages, however, remain a concern – his ‘high’ salary demands have put off multiple clubs in the past, as he is one of Barcelona’s top earners, taking home £400,000 per week.

Liverpool Eye De Jong Move

Wage demands remain an issue

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona are prepared to part ways with De Jong at the end of the season, and the Dutchman could be available for around €35m (£29m).

The 27-year-old, labelled 'world-class' by Joe Baker, has struggled for regular game time under Hansi Flick this season, starting just seven times in all competitions while registering three goal involvements.

With Pedri, Gavi and Marc Casado ahead of him in the pecking order, the Dutch international has become a squad player at Camp Nou and could consider a move elsewhere in the summer.

Liverpool have had a relatively quiet first two transfer windows under Slot, bringing in no new signings in January amid their ongoing Premier League title battle.

The Reds remain focused on extending the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with negotiations ongoing to retain the trio.

Following their 2-0 win at Bournemouth last weekend, Slot’s men will next face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 402

