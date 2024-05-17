Highlights Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Serie A club are expected to demand in the region of £51m for the 26-year-old this summer.

The Reds will likely face competition from Juventus, Manchester United and Newcastle for his signature.

Liverpool l have spoken to the agent of Teun Koopmeiners about a potential summer switch to Anfield, according to Italian outlet TuttoAtalanta.

Despite undergoing a significant midfield rebuild only 12 months ago, that saw Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart for the incoming Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool could still make further additions in that department this summer.

The Reds have long been linked with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, with reports first emerging last year. However, a move never materialised and the Dutch international remained in Italy to play a significant role in the club’s route to the Europa League final this season, knocking out Liverpool at the quarter-final stage in the process.

It seems Liverpool’s interest in the player hasn’t dwindled with fresh reports suggesting the club have already held talks with the representatives of the players who could become incoming manager Arne Slot's first signing. However, it seems the Merseyside outfit are not the only club circling for his signature this summer.

Liverpool ‘Hold Talks’ With Koopmeiners’ Representatives

Koopmeiners will not come cheap as local news outlet TuttoAtalanta claim the club will want in the region of €60m (£51m) this summer to part ways with the player. Such figures are said to rule Serie A rivals Juventus out of the race, with the Italian giants also heavily linked in recent times.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are said to have held talks with the player’s representatives and Juve’s unwillingness to pay the fee could pave the way for the Reds and incoming manager Arne Slot to land his signature. After joining the club for a modest fee of €13m from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2021, Koopmeiners - described as being the "complete footballer" by Ruud Krol - has established himself as a key figure for Atalanta with 29 goals and 15 assists in 126 appearances across all competitions.

This season alone the midfielder has hit impressive figures with 15 goals and seven assists across Serie A and the Europa League. One of those assists came in the first leg of their European semi-final against Marseille that helped them book their place in the final of UEFA’S secondary competition against Bayer Leverkusen.

Koopmeiners stats this season

Koopmeiners stats for the 2023/24 season in all competitions Goals 15 Assists 7 Minutes played 3,652 Minutes per goal 243

Liverpool Could Hold Advantage in Koopmeiners Chase

Should Liverpool actively pursue a move for the player this summer, they will hope one key factor can give them the upper hand over their rivals. As Slot prepares to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, the manager’s pre-existing relationship with the player could prove to be advantageous.

Slot managed AZ Alkmaar prior to his move to Feyenoord in 2021. Koopmeiners, on the other hand, is a product of the AZ academy and made his breakthrough to the first team in 2017, where he then became a key player for the manager during the 2019/20 season.

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 17-05-2024