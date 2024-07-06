Highlights Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the agents of Lutsharel Geertruida and Crysencio Summerville.

The Reds are looking to bolster their attacking and defensive ranks this summer following the arrival of Arne Slot.

They will face competition for both players in this transfer window.

Liverpool have approached the representatives of two Dutch talents ahead of potential moves in this transfer window, reports claim.

It’s set to be an exciting summer at Anfield following the arrival of new head coach Arne Slot. The Dutchman began pre-season work this week and addressed the media for the first time on Friday alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Slot will be tasked with building on the legacy left by his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, as they return to the Champions League next season following a year-long absence. They will also hope to keep the pace at the top end of the Premier League table after securing a third placed finish last term behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool ‘Approach’ Two Targets

The Reds hope to bolster their attacking and defensive ranks

Liverpool are ramping up their search for attacking and defensive talent as Slot looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season. According to HITC, the club has held talks with the agents of Dutch talents Lutsharel Geertruida and Crysencio Summerville.

Geertruida is currently at Slot’s former club, Feyenoord, but the article claims Liverpool’s interest predates the head coach’s arrival on Merseyside. The right back joined the Eredivisie side as a youth player and was promoted to the first team in 2018.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension last summer but his current deal is set to expire in 2025. He already has just shy of 200 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions and 24 goals to his name.

Summerville and Geertruida stats for 2023/24 Stat: Summerville Geertruida Appearances 49 47 Goals 21 9 Assists 10 5 Minutes played 3,892 4,241

Summerville, on the other hand, has been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer and could depart Leeds United this transfer window. However, the article emphasises that the winger, 22, has admirers at a number of clubs and the Reds will face competition for his signature if he is to move on in the coming months.

‘Interest Remains’ in Mo Salah

The Egyptian has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia

One of the biggest stories in the transfer window last year was Al-Ittihad pursuit of winger Mohamed Salah. A departure never came to fruition and the Egyptian remained on Merseyside for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, according to Caught Offside, little has changed with regards to Salah’s situation and he is still wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, the article does emphasise Liverpool are yet to be approached for the player and no formal offers have been received.

Salah is about to enter the final 12 months of the contract he signed in 2022 and speculation surrounding his future will no doubt continue until a resolution is found. Along with Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are also nearing the final 12 months of their respective deals and their futures will need to be decided sooner rather than later.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.