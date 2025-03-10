Liverpool are keeping a keen eye on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus ahead of the 2024/25 season and has since established himself as one of the best young defenders, not only in the Premier League, but in the world. It did not take long for the Spanish youth international to become one of the first names on Bournemouth’s team sheet, with Huijsen being a brilliant defender who is more than comfortable roaming forward with the ball, a player that CaughtOffside referred to as "unique."

Under the management of Andoni Iraola, the Cherries are well-positioned to make a push for European qualification, something that would have been nothing more than a fairytale to many before the campaign began.

Dean Huijsen 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Clean Sheets Minutes Played Premier League 22 2 5 1,600' FA Cup 3 0 1 300' League Cup 1 0 0 90'

It can be easy to forget that Huijsen is just 19 years of age, given the quality he already possesses as a player, which has seen Alan Shearer call Huijsen "outstanding." The form he has shown has, naturally, captured the interest of many teams, with Liverpool being the latest to target the defender.

Liverpool Keen on Huijsen

Reds are one of many interested parties

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are “closely following” Huijsen and could make a move for the defender in the upcoming transfer window. Reports have suggested that Huijsen would be available for £50 million, as per a release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Liverpool have enjoyed an incredible season, their first under the management of Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer. The Dutchman has guided the Reds to first in the Premier League table, having carved out a noticeable gap between themselves and second-placed Arsenal.

Not only that, but Liverpool entered the Champions League knock-out stages after finishing first in the new-look league format, having also reached the final of the Carabao Cup under Slot’s guidance.

Federico Chiesa is the only outfield player to have been signed under Slot thus far. In Huijsen, not only would Liverpool be signing an exceptional player, but one that could be at Anfield for years to come, perhaps as an eventual successor to Virgil van Dijk, who turns 34 this year.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)