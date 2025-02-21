Liverpool have held talks over a potential summer move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to CaughtOffside.

The Nigeria international is expected to be available on the market after the season and has appeared on the radar of several Premier League clubs ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

Lookman would reportedly be tempted by a return to England, even if Atalanta are unlikely to let their star forward leave cheaply.

They reportedly value the 27-year-old at around €65m (£58m), although their asking price could drop as his contract nears expiry.

Liverpool Want Ademola Lookman

Make enquiry for the 27-year-old

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool could bring in Lookman as a replacement for injury-prone Diogo Jota, who has been linked with an Anfield exit in recent days.

The Reds have had two relatively quiet transfer windows under Arne Slot but expect movement this summer, with Darwin Nunez’s future also uncertain.

The Uruguayan forward is expected to receive concrete offers to leave Merseyside in the coming months, with clubs in Saudi Arabia keen on signing him.

Lookman, meanwhile, will enter the final 12 months of his Atalanta contract in July and is not expected to renew, given the strong interest from Premier League sides.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, as many as four English sides could be in contention to land the 27-year-old this summer, having been impressed by his development at Atalanta.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lookman has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances for Atalanta this season.

The Nigeria international, praised as 'unstoppable' by Markus Fjortoft, spent four years in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 96 games.

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 19 Goals 10 Assists 5 Expected goals 6.5 Goal-creating actions 12 Minutes played 1,323

