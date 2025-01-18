Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich over a potential move next summer when he'll become a free agent, according to German outlet TZ.

Kimmich arrived at the Allianz Arena from RB Leipzig in July 2015 for £7.1 million, which was a major coup for the Bavarians. He has won eight Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League during a decade in Munich.

The German midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season, and his potential availability has alerted the Merseysiders. The 29-year-old is one of the best midfield talents in the world and boasts an impressive footballing IQ and playmaking abilities. He's been a mainstay in Vincent Kompany's team, anchoring the midfield with one goal and four assists in 17 Bundesliga outings.

Joshua Kimmich Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 10 Key Passes 2.4 Accurate Long Balls 5.5 (80%) Accurate Crosses 1.4 (26%) Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.7 Balls Recovered Per Game 6.6 Ground Duels Won 2.8 (66%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (50%)

Liverpool Start Talks With Kimmich Over Summer Move

Arne Slot Could Secure World-Class Midfielder On A Free

Liverpool have reportedly started 'informal talks' with Kimmich over a move in the summer. It's noted that Bayern are also discussing a contract extension with the Germany captain, but Arne Slot's Reds are growing confident they can secure his signature.

Kimmich would be an excellent addition to an already impressive midfield that is firing on all cylinders under Slot. His experience, winning mentality, and ball-playing brilliance could be the perfect fit for the Anfield giants.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been mainstays in Liverpool's midfield this season. Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai

have rotated in the attacking midfield position. Kimmich's potential arrival could give Slot more depth in midfield and allow Mac Allister to potentially push forward into a more attacking role.

Speculation is growing over Wataru Endo's future amid reported interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Celtic and AC Milan. The Japanese midfielder has failed to convince Slot, and his exit paves the way for Kimmich to join.

The 'world-class' Kimmich could also fill in at right-back, which might be needed next summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract at the end of the season, continues to be linked with Real Madrid, having yet to commit to his future to the club.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Liverpool Making January Signing Liverpool didn't spend much money in the summer transfer window - but they could look to a deal on a few conditions in January

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox