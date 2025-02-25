The staggering amount of money Liverpool are expected to earn for winning the Premier League has been revealed, as Arne Slot's men close in on a record-equalling 20th top-flight English league title. While many failed to predict how well the Reds would cope in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp's tenure, they currently find themselves 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with 11 games still to be played.

The 2-0 win at Manchester City last Sunday provided the biggest springboard yet to championship success, with it now being Liverpool's title to lose. And barring a catastrophic collapse that would eclipse the one from the 2013-14 season, the Merseysiders could be set for a handsome cheque as a result of their electrifying campaign.

Related How Much Every Premier League Club Earns From Kit Sponsorship One Premier League club earns just £6 million from shirts sponsorship, while another earns a staggering £170 million.

Liverpool Set to Make Excess of £60m for Premier League Victory