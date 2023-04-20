Liverpool are looking to add new stars to their squad over the summer in hopes the 2023/24 season will be very different from the current one.

The 2022/23 season has been one to forget for the supporters and players alike.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the club are looking to splash the cash and bulk up their midfield with the Liverpool ECHO giving an insight into what that might look like come next season.

With long-term injuries to vital players such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip, the odds were always slightly against them.

However, that does not excuse the complete collapse we have seen from this Liverpool side at certain points this season.

Where has it gone so wrong for Jurgen Klopp's side?

It is safe to say that the attacking quality the Reds possess is outstanding. After a shaky start, Darwin Núñez has overcome his doubters and has looked like the quality striker we saw at Benfica, Mohamed Salah is... well... Mohamed Salah, and with Diaz now back from injury, they will be a strong force to hold off next season.

Their problems lie elsewhere.

Liverpool's defence has come under huge criticism this season, however, due to a multitude of injuries across the entire defensive line, the former Premier League champions are instead focusing on improving their dire midfield.

Speculation of a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham has been talked about for months on end, but with a large queue forming to sign the young star, Liverpool are looking to spread what would've been a hefty sum for the England international across multiple players.

What midfielders are Liverpool targeting this summer?

Looking elsewhere, the English giants have many possible targets from fellow Premier League clubs.

These include the likes of Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans, Ruben Neves, Moises Caicedo, and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool have also been linked with Inter Milan sensation Nicolo Barella, although given Inter's emphatic qualification into the Champions League semi-finals, the Reds will seriously need to push to qualify for Champions League football this season if they want to persuade the Italian international to join them.

Any of these players, apart from Mount and Neves, who are in contract dispute currently, would cost a pretty penny, although significantly less than the rumoured £130 million Liverpool would have to pay for Bellingham.

With a current midfield of an ageing Jordan Henderson, an inconsistent Fabinho, and an inexperienced Curtis Jones, spreading the budget to sign two or three high quality midfielders could transform this Liverpool side.

The Liverpool ECHO has put together a "dream" lineup for next season, which includes an entirely new midfield with one familiar face.

How could Liverpool line up next season?

They have suggested implementing Klopp's hybrid formation of 3-2-2-3 with a defence of Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson, suggesting all their defenders should have the ability to play across the defensive line.

No Trent? That is because he is sat in defensive midfield, a position that has been calling his name due to his shaky defensive performances this season.

Alongside him sits one of Brighton's many breakthrough players this season in Moises Caicedo.

Two more new additions make up this "dream" lineup in Barella and Mount in the more attacking midfield roles, with the same front three of Salah, Nunez, and Diaz completing the lineup.

At first glance it certainly seems to fix the problems Liverpool have been dealing with all season.

However, it will be a hard task funding these purchases and an even harder task persuading these players to join the Reds as their targets consist of a Champions League semi-finalist and Caicedo, who is part of an extraordinary Brighton side who are themselves pushing for European football.