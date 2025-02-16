After a rough couple of games, Liverpool bounced back in the first half of their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, taking a 2-0 lead at the interval. Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah delivered the goods for Arne Slot's men in the first 45 minutes.

It was a fairly routine half for the club, but things could have been very different as Ibrahima Konate can consider himself fortunate not to have been sent off before the break. After picking up a yellow card early in the contest, the defender could have earned a second one on a couple of occasions.

Instead, he escaped further punishment and finished out the half with his side.

Konate Kicked the Ball Away

He did so after receiving his first yellow

As per the rules, kicking the football away after play has come to a pause is a bookable offence and more often than not, stars are shown a yellow card if they do so. Interestingly, though, shortly after picking up a booking for tugging on the shirt of a Wolves player, Konate kicked the ball away in frustration and wasn't punished for his action. In the past, players like Gabriel Martinelli have received two yellows in quick succession after committing a foul and kicking the ball away, so the Liverpool man can consider himself lucky that this wasn't the case on Sunday.

Football fans were quick to voice their frustrations about the incident and took to social media to highlight the fact that he should have been sent off. One supporter took to X (Twitter) and said: "Should have been a Martinelli double yellow special!" Another spectator shared that sentiment, posting: "He should have had three yellows by now." A third fan highlighted the injustice, stating: "What a joke."

That wasn't the only time he could have been shown a second yellow card and received his marching orders in the first half, though.

Konate Crashed Into Cunha

It was a poor challenge

Despite being rather fortunate to still be on the pitch, Konate didn't hold back and wound up clashing into Matheus Cunha in brutal fashion shortly before half-time. Just outside the Liverpool area, he ran at the attacking midfielder, who headed the ball away shortly before Konate flew into him and took him off his feet. He crashed into the Wolves' man's head and while a free-kick was awarded, the referee didn't deem it a bookable offence.

Again, fans were furious at the situation. One posted on X and said: "This was shocking. Konate should have been sent off," while another called out the Premier League for it and posted: "Absolute corruption. The Premier League's done."

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool replaced the defender at half-time, ensuring he didn't give the referee another chance to show him a second yellow card.