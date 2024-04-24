Highlights Arne Slot's successful record at Feyenoord makes him an attractive option for Liverpool.

Arne Slot has become the latest name to be linked with Liverpool in their hunt for a new manager having achieved vast success at Feyenoord since taking over in 2021 - and should the Dutchman make the plunge to join the Reds, he could bring former midfield star Teun Koopmeiners with him to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp's message that he would be departing the club in the summer came as a huge shock to many in footballing circles, and it left many wondering who club executives would bring in to replace the German after a nine-year spell that has produced eight trophies and many memorable moments.

Xabi Alonso was first targeted but he opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. Ruben Amorim was next in line, but after unsuccessful talks with the Reds and West Ham United, the Portuguese boss seems set to continue at Sporting Lisbon. Slot has emerged as the third-favourite, and his strong track record elsewhere makes him an attractive option - and should he make the move, he could bring Koopmeiners with him.

Liverpool: Transfer and Manager Search Latest

The Reds still have yet to decide on a new boss despite plenty of options

Liverpool have been touted to make a move for the Dutch boss and having only lost 23 of his 146 matches in charge of Feyenoord, Slot has bred a winning mentality which could be ideal for Liverpool to hit the ground running under his supervision, and thus continue to compete for titles.

Should he move, there is already a Dutch contingency at the club in Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo; but that could be added to with the signing of Koopmeiners, who has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Slot would surely get the best out of his former midfielder. According to Bence Bocsak on X (formerly known as Twitter), Koopmeiners played 58 times under Slot’s supervision, though he scored a staggering 21 goals and registered seven assists in his time at AZ - though he was swiftly moved on to join the current Europa League semi-finalists...

One player who absolutely thrived under Arne Slot and who has been linked with #LFC is Teun Koopmeiners. - 58 games - 21 goals - 7 assists He played in a double pivot as one of the CDMs in Slot’s 4-2-3-1 formation at AZ Alkmaar. He was also Slot’s captain. Could be one to watch.

Scoring almost one goal every two games from a double-pivot position in midfield is almost unheard of, let alone in the top-flight of a strong footballing formation, but sweet strikes are what Koopmeiners specialises in and his addition at Anfield could be well received if both him and Slot make the switch.

Having also featured as captain under the current Feyenoord gaffer in his time in Alkmaar, Koopmeiners knows Slot’s system inside out and that could be a huge help in the transition of a new boss, with Jurgen Klopp’s rock-and-roll style perhaps needing a few months to differentiate from after nine years at the helm. It's understood that a fee of around £43m should be enough to secure the signature of Koopmeiners.

Arne Slot's Managerial Career

Slot has emerged as a late runner but talks have been 'positive'

The 45-year-old coach spent a lengthy career playing in the Eredivisie for a number of clubs, though it has been management where he has made his name. Becoming manager of AZ Alkmaar back in July 2019, he led the club to.a joint-first finish in the Dutch top-flight by the time Covid-19 came around, and whilst they weren’t awarded the title, it was clear to see that Slot’s managerial talents were set to blossom.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Koopmeiners has 21 Netherlands caps at the age of 26.

Sacked for agreeing a deal with fellow Netherlands outfit Feyenoord, this move has seen Slot’s career take off and hit unexpected heights. 94 wins in just 146 games in all competitions has seen the Rotterdam outfit crowned as Eredivisie winners, alongside winning this season’s KNVB Cup and finishing as Europa Conference League runners-up in his first campaign at the club; which has brought interest from all across Europe.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-04-24.